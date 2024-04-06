White Sox trade second baseman to the Phillies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chicago White Sox traded an infielder to the Philadelphia Phillies Friday evening.

According to a press release from the team, the White Sox traded second baseman Jose Rodriguez to the Phillies for cash considerations.

In 106 games between Double-A and Triple-A in 2023, Rodriguez slashed .262/.292/.437 with 21 home runs, 62 RBI’s and 31 stolen bases.

Rodriguez was designated for assignment by the White Sox to make room on the 40-man roster for right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger.

