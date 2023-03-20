Where Wisconsin’s promising 2024 class stands in national recruiting rankings

The new-look Wisconsin Badgers have been hitting the ground running in recruiting, as they have landed a trio of commits in 2024.

The class is currently headlined by four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer, who was one of Luke Fickell’s first big wins on the job.

Mettauer is joined by a pair of tight ends as Wisconsin is in the beginning stages of building out their 2024 group.

Where does Wisconsin’s three-person class currently stand according to 247Sports and who leads the way at this early stage? The Badgers landed in the top 25.

Here is a look at 2024 recruiting rankings at this point in the cycle according to 247Sports’ composite score:

Arizona Wildcats

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Ariz., U.S.; Arizona Wildcats celebrates an interception during the Territorial Cup rivalry game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Arizona Stadium.

Football Asu Ua Fb Arizona State At Arizona

Commits: 3

Average Rating: 87.65

Ole Miss Rebels

Oct 31, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin congratulates Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) after a touchdown during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 2

Average Rating: 88.11

North Carolina Tar Heels

Nov 19, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball to wide receiver Josh Downs (11) (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 5

Average Rating: 88.29

BYU Cougars

Oct 23, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Brigham Young Cougars mascot Cosmo poses for a photo after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. BYU won 21-19. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 5

Average Rating: 84.41

Wisconsin Badgers

New Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell, right, poses with athletic director Chris McIntosh at a news conference introducing Fickell on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. He was previously head coach for six seasons at Cincinnati.

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Commits: 3

Average Rating: 90.18

Arkansas Razorbacks

Dec 28, 2022; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) rushes in the first quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks in the 2022 Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 3

Average Rating: 90.32

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 27, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers players rush to celebrate with the Paul Bunyan trophy after their victory against the Wisconsin Badgers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 5

Average Rating: 85.42

Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze and athletic director John Cohen pose for photos during Freeze’s introduction at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Commits: 3

Average Rating: 91.66

Purdue Boilermakers

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham (87) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers safety Kamo’i Latu (13) after catching a pass during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 4

Average Rating: 86.85

Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 1, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks to throw a pass during the fourth quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Northwestern 17-7. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 4

Average Rating: 90.47

Texas A&M Aggies

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 4

Average Rating: 90.82

Pittsburgh Panthers

Dec 4, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers mascot ROC performs during the second half of the ACC championship game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 5

Average Rating: 87.64

Colorado Buffaloes

Dec 4, 2022; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during a press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 5

Average Rating: 88.52

Duke Blue Devils

Jul 21, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Mike Elko talks to the media during the second day of ACC Media Days at the Westin Hotel in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 6

Average Rating: 86.15

Ohio State Buckeyes

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) celebrates the touchdown catch during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 4

Average Rating: 94.19

Iowa Hawkeyes

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) carry the Heartland Trophy after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 6

Average Rating: 87.82

Florida Gators

Jul 20, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; The Florida Gators helmet on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 4

Average Rating: 96.20

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 6

Average Rating: 88.15

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Nov 29, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Damari Monsanto (30) drives to the basket as a flop is called on Wisconsin Badgers guard Isaac Lindsey (right) during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 7

Average Rating: 85.90

Alabama Crimson Tide

Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches the Crimson Tide warm up before playing New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 4

Average Rating: 96.96

Clemson Tigers

Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 6

Average Rating: 92.13

Tennessee Volunteers

Sep 22, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The 102,455 sign which is the seating capacity in Neyland Stadium and the Power T logo on the south entrance at Neyland Stadium at a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 5

Average Rating: 92.23

Oregon Ducks

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot on the field during the second half of the 2021 Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 5

Average Rating: 92.37

South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) rolls out from the pocket during the third quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-38. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Commits: 5

Average Rating: 93.89

Michigan Wolverines

Sep 3, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 7

Average Rating: 90.25

Florida State Seminoles

Jul 20, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at the Westin Hotel in Charlotte. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 9

Average Rating: 91.16

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot celebrates the field goal against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 8

Average Rating: 92.60

LSU Tigers

LSU football coach Brian Kelly speaks to media following the first spring practice under him on March 24.

Commits: 11

Average Rating: 91.04

Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Georgia Bulldogs mascot Uga on the sideline during the first half in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 10

Average Rating: 95.98

