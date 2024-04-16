Here’s Where to Watch the NBA Play-in Tournament Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Basketball fans can watch the NBA Play-in Tournament online for free with a trial to DirecTV Stream.

More from Rolling Stone

Get Free Trial at DirecTV Stream

The NBA Playoffs are right around the corner, with tip-off set for Saturday, April 20. But before the teams can hit the court, there are still a few spots to fill in the first round, which will be determined by this week’s NBA Play-in Tournament matchups.

The games kick off with matchups set between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Golden State Warriors vs. the Sacramento Kings. Ultimately, this week will determine which two teams secure their spots as the Number 7 and 8 seeds in the upcoming playoffs. If you’re trying to figure out where you can tune into the NBA Play-in Tournament, read on for our streaming guide.

How to Watch the NBA Play-in Tournament Online

The NBA Play-in games air across TNT, truTV, and ESPN throughout the week. Don’t have cable? These streaming services make it easier to watch the matchups online:

Stream NBA Play-in Tournament on DirecTV Stream

A DirecTV Stream subscription makes it easy to watch the NBA Play-in Tournament games online, even if you’ve thrown out your cable plan. The DirecTV Stream Choice package carries all the networks you’ll need to see the first few matchups, including truTV, TNT, and ESPN. A plan costs $98.99 plus tax for your first month, then increases to $123.98 a month from there. But best of all, it comes with a five-day free trial.

Get Free Trial at DirecTV Stream

Stream NBA Play-in Tournament on fuboTV

Though it doesn’t look like Fubo carries TNT or truTV, you can watch some of the NBA Play-in Tournament games via ESPN with a fuboTV subscription. Plans come with a five-day free trial, then start at $79.99 a month for the fuboTV Pro package. And yes, you can always cancel your subscription at any time (especially if your team doesn’t make it past this week).

Get Free Trial at fubo

Stream NBA Play-in Tournament on Sling Orange

Sling TV also lets you watch this week’s NBA Play-in Tournament games online with the Sling Orange plan. With that package, you’ll get access to watch ESPN and TNT, and it costs $30 a month to start, then $40 a month. It’s a good option if you plan to watch future NBA Playoff games beyond just a free trial.

Get Sling Orange From $30/month

Can You Watch the NBA Play-in Tournament Free?

Yes, fans can stream the NBA Play-in Tournament games with a five-day free trial to DirecTV Stream.

Get Free Trial at DirecTV Stream

NBA Play-in Tournament Schedule

April 16: Game 1 – Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

April 16: Game 2 – Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

April 17: Game 3 – Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

April 17: Game 4 – Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls at 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

April 19: Game 5 – TBD

April 19: Game 6 – TBD

Best of Rolling Stone