Here’s Where to Watch the Bruins vs. Maple Leafs NHL Playoff Series Online

Quick Answer: Hockey fans can watch the Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Playoff games online for free with a trial to DirecTV Stream or Hulu + Live TV.

The tournament has reached the halfway point, as the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing. Among the Eastern Conference matchups, the Boston Bruins hit the road to visit the Toronto Maple Leafs at home tonight for Game 4 of the playoffs. The Bruins currently hold the lead in the series 2-1, as the Maple Leafs will try to capture another win after their Game 2 victory.

While the NHL Playoffs air on a variety of networks, tonight’s game will be broadcast on TBS. But for hockey fans who don’t have cable, here’s where you can stream the Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game online (including where to watch the hockey game for free).

How to Watch Bruins vs. Maple Leafs NHL Playoff Games Online

Want to watch the Bruins vs. Maple Leafs NHL Playoff matchups without cable? Read on for our streaming guide:

Stream Bruins vs. Maple Leafs NHL Playoff Game 4 on DirecTV Stream

If you want to catch Game 4 of tonight’s Boston vs. Toronto NHL Playoff matchup online, you can stream it with a live TV streaming service like DirecTV Stream. The streamer carries TBS with all of its plans (depending on your location), and best of all, it includes a five-day free trial. After the free trial, a DirecTV Stream package starts at $84.98 a month for three months, then increases to $94.98 a month after that.

Stream Bruins vs. Maple Leafs on Hulu + Live TV

Hockey fans can watch the Bruins vs. Maple Leafs matchups with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, even if they’ve already cut the cord. The streamer offers over 95 channels, including TBS, in its ad-supported bundle. A Hulu + Live TV plan starts at $76.99 a month, and includes Disney+ and ESPN+, along with a three-day free trial — a new discount that Hulu rarely offers on its live TV plans.

Stream Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 4 on Sling TV

Another way to livestream Game 4 between the Maple Leafs vs. Bruins? You can watch the hockey matchup with a Sling TV subscription. Right now the streaming service doesn’t come with a free trial, but you can currently get a discount on Sling Blue for $35 your first month, then $40 a month. A Sling Blue plan offers 42 channels in its lineup, including TBS, so you can watch tonight’s game online.

Can You Watch Bruins vs. Maple Leafs NHL Games for Free Online?

Even if you don’t have traditional cable, you can still livestream Bruins vs. Maple Leafs matchups online for free with trials to DirecTV Stream (five days), or Hulu + Live TV (three days). Both of the streaming services carries TBS to get access to Game 4 without paying a cent.

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Playoffs Schedule 2024

With Game 4 ahead, here’s the complete schedule for the Eastern Conference matchup.

Game 1: Bruins 5, Maple Leafs 1

Game 2: Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2

Game 3: Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, 8 p.m. at TOR on TBS

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, TBD at BOS on TBD

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, TBD at TOR on TBD

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, TBD at BOS on TBD

