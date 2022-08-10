Where Shelton Sampson Jr. ranks among LSU five-star wide receiver signees since 2000

Brian Kelly made a big splash in the 2023 recruiting class when he landed five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. from Baton Rouge on August 6th. Sampson measures six-foot-four and 181-pounds and ranks as the No. 4 wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class.

All of this info begs the question, “Where does Sampson rank against every five-star wide receiver signee since 2000?” So, that is what we’re going to discover today. LSU has had ten other five-star receiver signees (excluding Sampson) since 2000.

Fun fact, only two of those receivers were not from Louisiana. (Xavier Carter, Terrance Toliver) That’s why it has been such a big deal for Brian Kelly to come in and ‘Recruit the Boot’ just check out this list of Louisiana-born talent to see why.

Shelton Sampson Jr. (2023)

Catholic-BR’s Shelton Sampson scores a touchdown against Byrd in the 2020 LHSAA Prep Classic Division 1 state championship game Sunday in Natchitoches at Northwestern State’s Turpin Stadium.

Shr Catholicbrbrydfootball 1227 06

247Sports grade: 0.9841

Five-star prospect from Baton Rouge, Louisiana

No. 4 wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class

Tyron Johnson (2015)

Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports grade: 0.9879

Five-star prospect from New Orleans, Louisiana

No. 5 wide receiver in the 2015 recruiting class

Kayshon Boutte (2020)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

247Sports grade: 0.9892

Five-star prospect from New Iberia, Louisiana

No. 2 wide receiver in the 2020 recruiting class

Malachi Dupre (2014)

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports grade: 0.9918

Five-star prospect from New Orleans, Louisiana

No. 2 wide receiver in the 2014 recruiting class

Jarvis Landry (2011)

Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports grade: 0.9922

Five-star prospect from Lutcher, Louisiana

No. 2 wide receiver in the 2011 recruiting class

Michael Clayton (2001)

Harry How/Getty Images

247Sports grade: 0.9924

Five-star prospect from Baton Rouge, Louisiana

No. 4 wide receiver in the 2001 recruiting class

Story continues

Xavier Carter (2004)

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

247Sports grade: 0.9930

Five-star prospect from Melbourne, Florida

No. 4 wide receiver in the 2004 recruiting class

Terrace Marshall (2018)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports grade: 0.9930

Five-star prospect from Bossier City, Louisiana

No. 3 receiver in the 2018 recruiting class

Terrance Toliver (2007)

Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports grade: 0.9965

Five-star prospect from Hempstead, Texas

No. 1 receiver in the 2007 recruiting class

Rueben Randle (2009)

(Montgomery Advertiser, Amanda Sowards )

247Sports grade: 0.9967

Five-star prospect from Bastrop, Louisiana

No. 1 receiver in the 2009 recruiting class

Early Doucet (2004)

Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports grade: 0.9980

Five-star prospect from Saint Martinville, Louisiana

No. 1 receiver in the 2004 recruiting class

1

1

1

1

1

1

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire