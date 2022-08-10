Where Shelton Sampson Jr. ranks among LSU five-star wide receiver signees since 2000
Brian Kelly made a big splash in the 2023 recruiting class when he landed five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. from Baton Rouge on August 6th. Sampson measures six-foot-four and 181-pounds and ranks as the No. 4 wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class.
All of this info begs the question, “Where does Sampson rank against every five-star wide receiver signee since 2000?” So, that is what we’re going to discover today. LSU has had ten other five-star receiver signees (excluding Sampson) since 2000.
Fun fact, only two of those receivers were not from Louisiana. (Xavier Carter, Terrance Toliver) That’s why it has been such a big deal for Brian Kelly to come in and ‘Recruit the Boot’ just check out this list of Louisiana-born talent to see why.
Shelton Sampson Jr. (2023)
Catholic-BR’s Shelton Sampson scores a touchdown against Byrd in the 2020 LHSAA Prep Classic Division 1 state championship game Sunday in Natchitoches at Northwestern State’s Turpin Stadium.
247Sports grade: 0.9841
Five-star prospect from Baton Rouge, Louisiana
No. 4 wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class
Tyron Johnson (2015)
Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports grade: 0.9879
Five-star prospect from New Orleans, Louisiana
No. 5 wide receiver in the 2015 recruiting class
Kayshon Boutte (2020)
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
247Sports grade: 0.9892
Five-star prospect from New Iberia, Louisiana
No. 2 wide receiver in the 2020 recruiting class
Malachi Dupre (2014)
Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports grade: 0.9918
Five-star prospect from New Orleans, Louisiana
No. 2 wide receiver in the 2014 recruiting class
Jarvis Landry (2011)
Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports grade: 0.9922
Five-star prospect from Lutcher, Louisiana
No. 2 wide receiver in the 2011 recruiting class
Michael Clayton (2001)
Harry How/Getty Images
247Sports grade: 0.9924
Five-star prospect from Baton Rouge, Louisiana
No. 4 wide receiver in the 2001 recruiting class
Xavier Carter (2004)
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
247Sports grade: 0.9930
Five-star prospect from Melbourne, Florida
No. 4 wide receiver in the 2004 recruiting class
Terrace Marshall (2018)
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports grade: 0.9930
Five-star prospect from Bossier City, Louisiana
No. 3 receiver in the 2018 recruiting class
Terrance Toliver (2007)
Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports grade: 0.9965
Five-star prospect from Hempstead, Texas
No. 1 receiver in the 2007 recruiting class
Rueben Randle (2009)
(Montgomery Advertiser, Amanda Sowards )
247Sports grade: 0.9967
Five-star prospect from Bastrop, Louisiana
No. 1 receiver in the 2009 recruiting class
Early Doucet (2004)
Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports grade: 0.9980
Five-star prospect from Saint Martinville, Louisiana
No. 1 receiver in the 2004 recruiting class
