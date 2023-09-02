Where Saints rank among NFL in unspent salary cap space after roster cuts
The dust has settled around the NFL after a tough week of roster cuts, with almost every team back to its full capacity with 53 players on the roster, 16 on the practice squad, and a few others on injured reserve or the suspended list.
This shift in the NFL calendar also introduces a new wrinkle for salary cap accounting: every player on the team counts against the cap, unlike in the offseason, where only the top 51 contracts factored in. That means some teams (eight of them, right now) are in the red and must open up cap space; the easiest ways of doing that are restructures with veteran players or injury settlements for those on injured reserve.
So where do the New Orleans Saints rank now? Are they even in the clear? Here’s how much cap space the Saints have at their disposal, and where it places among their peers (with all information sourced from Over The Cap):