Where Saints rank among NFL in unspent salary cap space after roster cuts

John Sigler
·2 min read

The dust has settled around the NFL after a tough week of roster cuts, with almost every team back to its full capacity with 53 players on the roster, 16 on the practice squad, and a few others on injured reserve or the suspended list.

This shift in the NFL calendar also introduces a new wrinkle for salary cap accounting: every player on the team counts against the cap, unlike in the offseason, where only the top 51 contracts factored in. That means some teams (eight of them, right now) are in the red and must open up cap space; the easiest ways of doing that are restructures with veteran players or injury settlements for those on injured reserve.

So where do the New Orleans Saints rank now? Are they even in the clear? Here’s how much cap space the Saints have at their disposal, and where it places among their peers (with all information sourced from Over The Cap):

Cleveland Browns: $26,893,800

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals: $16,546,437

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic
Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Carolina Panthers: $13,076,952

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals: $12,427,058

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Detroit Lions: $9,471,505

Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK/Detroit Free Press
Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK/Detroit Free Press

Chicago Bears: $9,457,866

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets: $8,433,751

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts: $7,953,632

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images
Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys: $7,727,531

AP Photo/Emilee Chinn
AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

Pittsburgh Steelers: $6,538,470

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots: $6,240,864

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars: $6,127,663

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers: $6,127,663

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers: $5,635,997

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints: $5,484,349

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles: $5,197,751

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins: $3,197,751

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings: $3,531,672

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks: $2,755,930

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams: $2,682,745

Harry How/Getty Images
Harry How/Getty Images

Houston Texans: $2,621,393

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons: $1,833,684

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Washington Commanders: $1,567,401

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans: $76,256

Carly Mackler/Getty Images
Carly Mackler/Getty Images

Denver Broncos: -$275,563

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers: -$2,658,408

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens: -$3,800,533

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills: -$4,701,177

AP Photo/Butch Dill
AP Photo/Butch Dill

New York Giants: -$5,643,636

AP Photo/Brett Duke
AP Photo/Brett Duke

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $7,261,854

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders: -$7,690,379

Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs: -$8,636,131

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire