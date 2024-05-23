Where is Rutgers football in the On3Sports Big Ten power rankings?

Following a solid spring and with a very strong core, the arrow appears to be pointed up Rutgers football in the Big Ten.

And that very much includes the media, with conventional wisdom seeing Rutgers as an improved team in 2024. In their Big Ten power rankings this week, On3 placed the Scarlet Knights in the top half of the conference.

The high placement for Rutgers reflects the improvement made by Rutgers as well as the optimism from the win over Miami in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

Rutgers finished last year 7-6 and with a bowl win for the first time since 2014.

On3’s Jesse Simonton puts Rutgers as his No. 8 team in his post-spring power rankings:

“…if Minnesota transfer Athan Kaliakmanis is the answer at quarterback then this is a team that could definitely finish in the top half (or better) of the Big Ten this fall…The defense returns the bulk of its starters off a Top 20 unit in 2023.”

Ohio State leads the way in the power rankings followed by Oregon and Michigan.

