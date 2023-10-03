Where Purdy's spectacular outing vs. Cardinals ranks in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy placed himself in rarified air with his performance in the 35-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Purdy completed 20 of 21 pass attempts (95.2 percent) for 283 yards and one touchdown. It is the fourth-highest single-game completion percentage in NFL history (minimum 20 attempts). The 49ers quarterback trails only Drew Brees (96.7 percent in 2019), Philip Rivers (96.6 percent in 2018) and Marcus Mariota (95.7 percent in 2018).

Purdy's 95.2 percent completion percentage also goes down as the highest single-game completion percentage in 49ers franchise history, surpassing a record held by Steve Young since 1991.

In an interview with the "49ers Postgame Live" crew on NBC Sports Bay Area, Purdy shared what this accomplishment meant to him, offering immense praise to his coach and teammates.

"It's special for sure," Purdy said. "I've got to credit obviously [Kyle] Shanahan, his play calls, the guys up front blocking for me, the receivers -- they make my job a lot easier. To say that it was all me or anything like that, that ain't right. But [I'm] very honored, obviously. The history of the quarterbacks here in this organization, it definitely is an honor."

While Purdy's performance may have raised eyebrows on a national level, those close to him on a daily basis were not surprised by his near-perfect performance.

“From what I see, he is exactly what we need him to be," left tackle Trent Williams said Sunday. "He is exactly who we thought he was. He just continues to move forward, even-keeled.”

Another impressive aspect of Purdy's historic afternoon was the deep shots downfield that added an additional layer of difficulty to his highly efficient body of work.

Purdy averaged 8.6 air yards per attempt against Arizona, the highest mark in NFL history among quarterbacks who recorded at least a 90 percent completion percentage on a minimum of 20 passing attempts.

