Where Providence basketball’s March Madness resumé stands for the 2024 NCAA Tournament

Providence basketball is on the bubble, with a capital B.

By some metrics, the Friars have done enough to warrant inclusion in the 68-team field that will be announced on Sunday night. But just how the NCAA Selection Committee will judge the Friars season is hardly certain.

Providence arrived at Madison Square Garden on shaky ground. The team had just come off a 74-60 loss to Connecticut in the regular-season finale. PC stood at 19-12 overall and 10-10 in the Big East before Wednesday's tip-off against Georgetown in the Big East Tournament.

More: Providence basketball's season looked lost to injury. Now, Friars await word on NCAA invite

By Friday morning, the Friars added a pair of wins to their resumé, including a 78-73 victory over a top-10 team in Creighton. Providence bowed out of the tournament with a hard-fought 79-68 loss to No. 10 Marquette.

Providence Friars head coach Kim English and guard Devin Carter (22) talk during Friday's game against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

Kim English opens his postgame and looks to Providence's immediate future. #pcbb pic.twitter.com/Mh6LGdRBs7 — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) March 16, 2024

“We’ll wait and see,” Friars coach Kim English said about his team's NCAA Tournament chances. “Excited to see where we end up. I’m very optimistic for when the Selection Committee gets to the bubble and they’re looking at teams at face value.”

Providence now holds six victories against Quadrant 1 opponents and, as English has pointed out, does not have any "bad losses."

"I think that the selection committee is going to look at Quad 3 and 4 losses and decide what teams are in this field or not.”

As of Saturday, Providence was 57th in the NET rankings and 53rd in the KenPom rankings. Will it be good enough to crack the top 64 teams? Or even the top 68, if they were to qualify for the NCAA's play-in round known as the First Four in Dayton, Ohio.

The answer comes Sunday night, beginning at 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence March Madness bracket predictions for 2024 NCAA Tournament