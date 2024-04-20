Where PFF ranks Penn State’s top 2024 NFL draft prospects

The 2024 NFL draft is approaching and the final player rankings are rolling out before the first round gets underway. Pro Football Focus unveiled its final big board for the 2024 NFL draft, and a couple of Penn State players

Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu remains Penn State’s top draft prospect, and PFF has him ranked in the top 20 overall. Fashanu is ranked no. 17 in the PFF player rankings, but he is not the top offensive tackle on the board according to the rankings. Fashanu is the fourth offensive tackle on PFF’s big board.

Notre Dame’s Joe Alt (no. 5 overall), Oregon State’s Taliese Guaga, and Washington’s Troy Fautanu (no. 15) are all ranked ahead of Fashanu at the position. Fashanu was once considered a near-lock to be the top offensive tackle taken in the 2024 NFL draft, but the PFF big board suggests a few players at the same position will have a shot to go ahead of him. But, it is likely PFF still considers Fashanu a first-round talent with a top-20 player ranking. Of course, that all depends on how many teams need an offensive tackle in the first round. Fortunately, offensive tackle is a pretty important position.

Penn State edge rushers Adisa Isaac (no. 38) and Chop Robinson (no. 40) are the next highest-ranked Penn State players on the big board according to PFF. Isaac appears to be trending in a positive direction according to PFF following his results and performance this offseason, while Robinson’s stock may have dipped a slight bit. PFF did give Robinson a higher regular season grade in its evaluation than Issac received.

Center Hunter Nourzad received the no. 111 ranking from the PFF big board, making him a potentially draftable asset. Tight end Theo Johnson is ranked no. 135. Offensive tackle Caedan Wallace come sin at no. 142 overall.

Kalen King, once viewed by draft analysts as a potential first-round pick and arguably the top cornerback in the draft pool, has seen the biggest slide in his overall draft stock. PFF currently ranks King at no. 177 overall, a far cry from his previous draft outlook. Johnny Dixon makes an appearance at no. 192. Linebacker Curtis Jacobs is ranked no. 207, and could be a potential bargain at that ranking for some NFL team. Speedy cornerback Daequan Hardy is ranked no. 251 on the PFF big board.

See the full PFF big board to see how the draft pros[ects stack up before the 2024 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire