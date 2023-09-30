Where is Oliver Moore? Here's why the Blackhawks' first-rounder isn't on the ice

Where is Oliver Moore? Here's why the Blackhawks' first-rounder isn't on the ice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

You've seen Connor Bedard, Kevin Korchinski and all the youngsters in the Blackhawks' first preseason game against the Blues.

But, where is Oliver Moore?

Moore was the No. 19 pick in the 2023 NHL draft for the Blackhawks. He, like many NHL prospects who are drafted into the league, went back to school at the University of Minnesota. Many drafted prospects either head to the AHL or go back to their respective university.

Frank Nazar --- the Blackhawks' No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft --- went back to the University of Michigan, too, to continue his development.

So, don't fret. Moore could be with the Blackhawks as early as next offseason. For now, all eyes will be on Bedard and the rest of the young cast up with the team.

