Where is Ohio State football ranked in final AP poll for 2023 season?

Ohio State is No. 10 in the final Associated Press poll, the lowest ranking in a decade for the Buckeyes at the end of the season.

A woeful loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl dropped the Buckeyes in the rankings after they had been No. 7 entering bowl season. The US LBM Coaches Poll is to be released later Tuesday.

They closed the year at 11-2 overall, ending with consecutive defeats to the Tigers and archrival Michigan, a setback that kept them from reaching the College Football Playoff.

Since finishing No. 12 to end 2013, the Buckeyes have been at least No. 6 or higher in the final rankings.

In three out of the four previous seasons in coach Ryan Day’s tenure, Ohio State has been in the top-five, including No. 4 last year following a narrow loss to Georgia in a playoff semifinal.

Michigan, which toppled Washington in the final on Monday night, was the unanimous No. 1. The Huskies were No. 2, followed by Texas at No. 3, Georgia at No. 4 and Alabama at No. 5, rounding out the top-five.

Outside of the Wolverines and Buckeyes, the only other ranked Big Ten teams were Penn State at No. 13 and Iowa at No. 24.

