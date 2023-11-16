Where Ohio State football assistant coaches' salary pool ranks nationally in 2023

Ohio State’s assistant salary pool is the highest among public schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision this season, according to USA TODAY Sports’ annual survey of staff salaries.

Only three schools have on-field staffs making a combined total of more than $9 million, led by the Buckeyes at $9.27 million, followed by two-time defending champion Georgia at $9.23 million and Alabama at $9.17 million.

Five of the Buckeyes’ 10 assistant coaches are earning at least $1 million this season, led by defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

With a base salary of $1.96 million, Knowles is the third-highest paid assistant in the FBS, trailing only Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley at $2.1 million and Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb at $2 million.

The other seven-figure assistants at Ohio State are offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline at $1.6 million, defensive line coach Larry Johnson at $1.67 million, offensive line coach Justin Frye at $1 million and secondary coach Tim Walton at $1 million.

The next-highest paid assistants on staff include running backs coach Tony Alford at $772,500, Perry Eliano at $515,000, special teams coach Parker Fleming at $500,000, quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis at $412,000 and tight ends coach Keenan Bailey at $400,000.

The Buckeyes also had the largest staff pool among the FBS public schools last year with combined salaries worth $8.83 million.

The compensation does not include potential postseason bonuses that are worth percentages of the assistants’ salaries.

Ohio State is one of only three schools within the top-10 that are not current members of the Southeastern Conference or are poised to join the league next year.

