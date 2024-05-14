Where the North Carolina football program ranks in facilities across the nation

One of the biggest selling points a football program can offer a recruit or transfer portal prospect is how their facilities look, which the University of North Carolina ranks top 30 in that field according to 247Sports.

The publication delivered its 2024 top 30 for nicest football facilities, which saw UNC placed 23rd. Ironically, placed at the number Tar Heel Michael Jordan made famous speaks volumes to the detailed work the program has put into their facility.

Only three teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), cracked the list, unless you want to count Notre Dame as one. Surprisingly Wake Forest made the list, but no signs of NC State or Duke.

To no surprise, Clemson claimed the highest spot for ACC schools, coming in at No. 5 on the list, pointing out the Tiger’s weight room being a big reason as to why.

Listed below are 247Sports reasons for putting UNC at 23rd:

“Designed to modernize Kenan Stadium and North Carolinain the Mack Brown era, the Tar Heels have pumped millions of dollars into becoming a championship contender in the ACC over the past several years with facility enhancements including an indoor practice facility and a new locker room — among other additions. Prior to the 2020 season, the Tar Heels revealed updated digs and the players loved them.”

We've shown you bits and pieces. Now, we want to show you the full thing. Take a walk through Kenan Football Center to see the upgrades that were completed earlier this spring.#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/HtaXnDq6Rl — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) April 20, 2020

UNC will need to make some significant improvements to catch up, but seeing where the Tar Heels rank, it could always be worse…cough cough Duke.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire