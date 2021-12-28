Where LSU’s 2022 decommitments landed

The 2022 recruiting class isn’t officially wrapped up for another month or so. The LSU Tigers and head coach Brian Kelly still have plenty of work to do before Feb. 2.

The original class saw plenty of movement with their prospects. One of the key targets is still on the board with Jacoby Mathews, who was pledged to the Tigers back in April. His decision is coming up.

Other big commits such as Bryce Anderson and Bryan Allen Jr decided to sign with another team after originally going with Ed Orgeron and the Bayou Bengals.

Where did the 12 decommits end up signing for the 2022 class?

Jacoby Mathews, Safety: Ponchatoula

Mathews originally committed to the LSU Tigers on Apr. 23, 2021. On Jul. 30 he decommitted from LSU. Many believed that he would sign with the Texas A&M Aggies but he hasn’t made a decision. That decision will come on Jan. 2, 2022, at the All-American game. It will likely come down to LSU, Florida, and Texas A&M. Mathews is the No. 3 prospect in the state of Lousiana.

Bryce Anderson, Safety: West Brook

On Sept. 1, 2019, Anderson pledged to LSU after taking an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge. On Jan. 30, 2021, he decided to reopen his recruitment by decommitting from the Tigers. After narrowing his list down to Texas and A&M, he chose the Aggies on Aug. 6, 2021, and signed on Dec. 15. Anderson was ranked as the No. 9 player in the state of Texas.

Jake Johnson, Tight End: Oconee County

Johnson was one of the top-rated members of the Tigers 2022 class but when Brian Kelly was named head coach it all changed. Johnson initially pledged to play with his brother Max on Apr. 15, 2021. On Dec. 7 he decommitted from LSU and was pledged to Texas A&M by the early signing period. His brother announced he would transfer to the Aggies as well. Jake was ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the country.

Aaron Anderson, Wide Receiver: Edna Karr

After picking up an offer on Dec. 19, 2020, Anderson committed to the LSU Tigers. Following the announcement that Ed Orgeron wouldn’t be retained, he decommitted on Oct. 18. On Oct. 29 Anderson gave his pledge to Alabama and signed with the Crimson Tide on Dec. 15. He ranks as the No. 8 player in the state of Louisiana.

Khamauri Wilson, Cornerback: Holmes County

After committing to the LSU Tigers on Nov. 24, 2019, Rogers would back off of his pledge on Dec. 17, 2020. He then flipped his decision to the Miami Hurricanes on Jun. 19 of this year. Rogers ranked as the No. 3 player from Mississippi.

Bryan Allen Jr, Safety: Aledo

Allen originally pledged to play for LSU on Apr. 9, 2020, but decommitted on Jan. 21, 2021. On Feb. 28, he made his pledge with the Texas Longhorns and signed on Dec. 15. Allen was ranked as the No. 19 player in the state of Texas.

TreVonte' Citizen, Running Back: Lake Charles College Prep

The Lake Charles product originally committed to the LSU Tigers on Jul. 19 but by Nov. 28, one day after the season ended Citizen decommitted. He hasn’t pledged to another team but the Purple and Gold are still in the mix along with Auburn. Citizen ranks as the No. 10 player in the state of Louisiana.

Marcus Scott II, Cornerback: Conroe

Scott decommitted from LSU on Jun. 13 and flipped to Missouri on the same day. He officially signed with them on Dec. 15. Scott was ranked as the No. 53 player from the state of Texas.

AJ Johnson, Wide Receiver: Western

Johnson decommitted from LSU on Aug, 6 and has yet to commit to another school. He holds plenty of offers but at this point, it is up in the air as to where he might end up. He ranks as the No. 58 player in the state of Florida.

Lucas Taylor, Offensive Line: St. Paul's Episcopal

Taylor signed with the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Dec. 15 after decommitting from LSU on Jun. 7. Taylor was ranked as the No. 20 player from the state of Alabama.

DeColdest Crawford, Wide Receiver: Green Oaks

Crawford ended up following Mickey Joseph to Nebraska. He decommitted from the LSU Tigers on Dec. 7 and signed with the Cornhuskers on Dec. 17. Crawford was the No. 20 player from the state of Louisiana.

Shone Washington, Defensive Line: Warren Easton

Washington ended up signing with the Georgia Bulldogs on Dec. 15. He decommitted from LSU on Jan. 17, 2021. The three-star defensive lineman was the No. 21 player in the state of Louisiana.

