Where is Gonzaga? What to know about Bulldogs' home state, location and more

Where, oh where, really is Gonzaga University?

Gonzaga has been anything but a mystery during March in recent years. While the 'Zags were handed a disappointing loss in the 2023 Elite Eight, the men's squad has made the NCAA Tournament every year since 1999 and has made two national championship games in that span.

Head coach Mark Few has made the school a powerhouse in college basketball and put Gonzaga on the national map. To that end, while the Bulldogs are on the map, they're also, well, kind of hard to find on one.

For inquiring minds, here's what to know about Gonzaga's location:

Where is Gonzaga University?

Gonzaga's main campus sits in Spokane, Washington, about a half hour's drive from the western state border of Idaho. It's 279 miles east of Seattle, and 320 miles east of Olympia, Washington, the state capital.

Founded in 1887, the school was known as Gonzaga College until 1912. Gonzaga is a member of the West Coast Conference and joined in 1979.

Has Gonzaga ever won a national championship?

The 'Zags are still waiting to be the last squad standing at the end of March Madness. Coach Mark Few has helped guide the team to two national championship games (2017, 2021), six Elite Eights and 25 straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Bulldogs flirted with an undefeated season in 2021, losing to the Baylor Bears in the national championship game. In 2017, they lost to coach Roy Williams and North Carolina in the final.

