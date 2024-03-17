Where does Marquette women’s basketball resume stand heading into the 2024 NCAA Tournament on selection Sunday?

The Marquette women's basketball team ended the season on an ugly note with a program-low 29 points in a 58-29 setback against Connecticut in the Big East Tournament, but the Golden Eagles have established themselves with a tourney-worthy resume. That doesn't mean it's a slam dunk that Marquette gets into the dance; it probably will be one of the final teams into the field.

The basics on Marquette women's basketball

Coach: Megan Duffy (fifth season)

Record: 23-8 (11-7 in Big East)

Record in last 10: 7-3

Best wins in 2024: at No. 20 Creighton on Dec. 13, 76-70; vs. No. 23 Illinois on Nov. 11, 71-67

Toughest losses in 2024: at St. John's on Jan. 3, 57-56, and again to St. John's on Feb. 27, 56-50

Leading scorers: Liza Karlen (22.9 ppg); Mackenzie Hare (18.2); Jordan King (16.6); Frannie Hottinger (11.3); Skylar Forbes (10.9)

Last time in NCAA Tournament: 2023 (No. 9 seed), lost first-round game to South Florida in overtime, 67-65.

Last NCAA Tournament win: 2019 (defeated Rice in first round, 58-54 in overtime, then lost to Texas A&M in second round)

Last time making second weekend: Never

Marquette forward Liza Karlen shoots against Villanova.

The big question for Marquette is whether it gets in, and if it gets to skip the First Four

Marquette is right on the cusp of being one of the "first teams out" in the NCAA Tournament, but still should get a bid. Then, the question becomes whether MU will start the tournament Friday with the majority of the field or participate in a "First Four" game Wednesday or Thursday.

The First Four format is similar to the men's tournament but not the same; instead of games being played in a central location like Dayton, they'll be held on campus at the site of one of the tournament's top-16 seeds. With a win, Marquette would then stay in town to face the sixth seed already in that grouping of the bracket.

The women's tournament uses only two regional sites for the Sweet 16 and another for the Final Four. This year's second-weekend regionals will be in Portland, Oregon, and Albany, New York.

Where do bracket projections believe the Marquette women will wind up?

As of March 14, Charlie Creme of ESPN believes Marquette will be pushed into the First Four and meet Texas A&M for the right to reach the first round. Bill Bender of The Sporting News believes Marquette will avoid the First Four and garner a No. 10 seed. Connor Groel of CBS sees Marquette as one of the First Four teams.

The Big East isn't seen as a powerhouse conference, with only Connecticut and Creighton as surefire tournament teams. Marquette is a likely third, with Villanova also on the bubble.

Who are potential opponents for the Marquette women in the first round?

In bracket projections, other 11 seeds that could meet Marquette in that First Four round include Arizona, Vanderbilt, Penn State, Washington State and Texas A&M. Teams trending toward No. 6 or No. 7 seeds include some notable programs like North Carolina, Tennessee, Duke, Louisville and Baylor.

Penn State would present a fascinating meeting given that the Nittany Lions are coached by former Marquette star and head coach Carolyn Kieger, who led Marquette to three NCAA Tournaments before joining Penn State, which is trying to reach its first NCAA Tournament since 2014.

Where will Marquette play its first-round game?

The women's tournament puts teams in pods of four, hosted on the campus by the highest seed in that group. Thus, the top 16 seeds in the field get to host. Marquette will travel to one of those campus sites, even if the Golden Eagles are slotted into a First Four game before the official start of the first round.

The closest you can reasonably expect the women to play would be in Columbus, Ohio, or South Bend, Indiana.

When will we know Marquette's first-round destination for sure?

The women's bracket will be unveiled beginning at 7 p.m. CT Sunday on ESPN after coverage of the men's bracket show concludes.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette women’s basketball March Madness, NCAA bracket predictions