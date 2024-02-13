Where does Jackson Arnold rank in early 2024 Heisman odds according to Fan Duel?

If you think Jackson Arnold is going to win the Heisman in 2024, now is the time to bet on it. You probably won’t see the odds this low again if he has the season you think he’s going to have.

Arnold is heading into his first year as the starting quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners. The sophomore quarterback showed flashes in games last year. Even though his bowl game was soured with all of the turnovers, he showed in that game why people are so high on him and his ability.

He’s definitely got all of the makings to be Oklahoma’s next great quarterback and Heisman contender. Arnold’s going to have plenty of opportunities to show out against several high-quality opponents.

So where does Arnold land in 2024 Heisman odds according to Fan Duel Sportsbook? Let’s take a look at the early contenders.

Quinn Ewers, Texas and Carson Beck, Georgia

Fan Duel Odds: +750

The hype surrounding Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns isn’t going to go away anytime soon. Ewers was really good in 2023 and the Longhorns are bringing back a more experienced offensive line. If they can figure out their skill position talent, he’ll have a chance to put up big numbers in 2024.

Carson Beck may not be the best quarterback in the country, but he’s the quarterback for arguably the best team. And that will always provide you an opportunity to stay in the Heisman race. But it’s a double-edged sword. Voters may not give Beck much credit for Georgia’s success unless he’s absolutely lighting the world on fire.

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon and Will Howard, Ohio State

Fan Duel Odds: +1000

Will Howard will have a chance to put up some big numbers with Ohio State. However, I think they’re going to be run heavy in 2024 with TreVeon Henderson returning and the addition of Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins

Dillon Gabriel, on the other hand, is a legit contender with the Oregon Ducks. He probably would have been a finalist in 2023 were it not for the Kansas and Oklahoma State games.

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Fan Duel Odds: +1200

In the 2024 coaching carousel, no quarterback may have gotten a bigger boost to his potential than Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. Sure, he won’t have Ryan Grubb to work with after Grubb took the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator job, but Kalen DeBoer is a really good offensive mind that’s had success at every level along the way.

Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee

Fan Duel Odds: +1500

Like Jackson Arnold, Nico Iamaleava has the talent to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country. But pushing him into the Heisman discussion at this point feels premature. Josh Heupel’s offense certainly provides Iamaleava opportunities for big numbers, but the schedule won’t do him any favors.

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU & Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Fan Duel Odds: +1800

LSU is dealing with a lot of turnover at the skill positions, which is the biggest reason to discount Garrett Nussmeier a bit.

Jaxson Dart might be the darkhorse pick for the Heisman. He had a breakout season in 2023 and Ole Miss looks like a team on the rise. If he and the Rebels can reach the SEC title game in 2024, it’ll make for a strong Heisman case.

Fan Duel Odds: +2000

This is an interesting group of players. Each of them is dealing with transition. Either they lost their head coach, or they found a new place to play.

Noah Fifita has the most stability, bringing back his top wide receiver and future NFL first rounder Tetairoa McMillan. Moving to the Big 12 provides new challenges for the Wildcats, but Fifita has the talent to make some noise in the Heisman race in 2024.

Former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard is the other intriguing name from this group, landing with Notre Dame. The strength of the schedule provides Leonard with opportunities to bolster his resume.

Jackson Arnold, QB

Fan Duel Odds: +2200

The talent is there for Jackson Arnold. He can make all the throws, has great mobility, and has the size you’re looking for at quarterback. Now he just needs to develop. I think when it’s all said and done, Arnold will be in New York at some point in his career. It might be too much to ask for him to do it in 2024 but he has all of the talent in the world to make a run at the Heisman.

D.J. Uiagalelei, Florida State

Fan Duel Odds: +2500

D.J. Uiagaleilei really repaired his reputation during his lone season at Oregon State. Once considered to be a Heisman hopeful at Clemson, he lost his job to Klubnik. But Uiagaleilei bounced back with a strong season for the Beavers and has a chance to enact some revenge, landing with Clemson’s ACC foe, Florida State.

Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Fan Duel Odds: +3000

Cade Klubnik’s hype train got derailed in 2023 as Clemson took a pair of losses in their first four games, both of which were against ACC foes. There’s certainly talent to like, but he needs to find more consistency from week to week.

