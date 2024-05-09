Where does Commanders’ Jayden Daniels rank among his QB peers?

Now that we have a good idea of who the starting quarterback will be for most NFL teams in 2024, it’s time for some rankings.

Jarrett Bailey of Touchdown Wire recently ranked the top 36 quarterbacks in the NFL ahead of the 2024 season. Fans of the Washington Commanders will not be too pleased with where Bailey ranked rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Bailey ranked Daniels 34th out of the 36 quarterbacks he ranked. Being a rookie, even a highly-rated one, that’s understandable. The no. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, was ranked No. 20.

So, was Daniels ranked second of the rookie quarterbacks? No. Drake Maye (Patriots) is No. 25, and J.J. McCarthy (No. 30), both of whom some believe will sit for at least some of the 2024 season, were ranked ahead of Daniels.

Here’s Bailey’s harsh assessment of Daniels:

I’m very skeptical about the Steve-O style of play that Daniels embodies. Washington has seen that movie before- it’s called “Robert Griffin III.” Plus, Daniels isn’t nearly as talented coming out as RG3 was. Hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.

There is a lot to take away here. Steve-O style of play? Has he watched Daniels in the pocket? He calls Robert Griffin III more talented coming out of college. Griffin’s speed and arm strength were elite coming out of college, but he could not operate from the pocket, which proved to be his undoing.

Also ranked ahead of Daniels were Sam Howell, Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, Bryce Young, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco and Will Levis.

We shall see.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire