Where does Auburn stand in USA TODAY Sports’ post-spring re-rank?

After a successful offseason recruiting campaign, the Auburn Tigers are beginning to trend in a favorable direction.

USA TODAY Sports’ Paul Myerberg released his latest re-rank, which lists all 134 FBS programs and has placed Auburn at No. 44 following the spring session. The placement is a giant leap forward from Auburn’s No. 59 ranking ahead of its Music City Bowl loss to Maryland.

Auburn is expected to take a positive step this season, especially on offense. The Tigers added a plethora of wide receivers from both high school and the transfer portal, which should allow quarterback Payton Thorne to boost his passing numbers. Freshman Cam Coleman had a successful spring that ended with a 4-catch, 92-yard performance at A-Day. He also scored the game’s lone touchdown. Auburn also landed a pair of talented receivers, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Robert Lewis, from the transfer portal. Both were the leading receivers at Penn State and Georgia State respectively.

Four SEC teams make up Myerberg’s top 10. Georgia takes the top spot, followed by Texas at No. 3, LSU at No. 6, and Alabama at No. 7. The Tigers will face four top 25 teams in Myerberg’s rankings. Outside of Georgia and Alabama, Auburn will play Oklahoma (No. 12) and Missouri (No. 21) in 2024.

