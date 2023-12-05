USA TODAY Sports reveals final re-rank of regular season. Where’s Auburn?

Conference championship weekend is behind us, and we will now wait for bowl season to commence on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The college football world experienced a surprising shakeup as the College Football Playoff committee elected to place one-loss Alabama at the No. 4 seed instead of an unbeaten Florida State team. Washington also knocked off Oregon for the second time this season in the final Pac-12 Conference Championship game.

How did the wild conference championship weekend affect the final USA TODAY Sports re-rank of the regular season? Paul Myerberg’s weekly list experienced plenty of movement from No. 1 to No. 8, but Auburn remains at No. 59 this week.

Boise State was this week’s biggest mover by moving 17 spots to No. 38 after clinching the Mountain West title on Saturday. SMU jumped 10 spots to No. 16 after earning a win in the American Athletic Conference championship game over Tulane. Georgia fell five spots while Oregon dropped three places following losses in their respective championship games. Michigan is the new No. 1 team this week, followed by Washington, Florida State, Texas, and Alabama in the top five.

Auburn’s bowl opponent, Maryland, is No. 52 in this week’s ranking.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire