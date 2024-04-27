Here’s where Cowboys’ Day 2 selections will fit in depth chart

The Dallas Cowboys began the draft with three top 100 picks, but a trade back from pick No. 24 to pick No. 29 added an early third-round selection to their haul. Most saw Dallas’s top needs heading into Day 2 as running back, linebacker, and defensive tackle, but instead the Cowboys took a powerful edge prospect from Western Michigan, Marshawn Kneeland.

Kneeland has a clear spot on the depth chart vacated by Dorance Armstrong’s signing with the Washington Commanders. Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence are the team’s top-edge rushers; Sam Williams is a rotational piece that the team needs to step up. Kneeland lands right there in a battle with Williams for snaps.

He projets to be similar to Lawrence as a plus run stopper and then uses power and a relentless motor to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He might also slide inside on pass-rush downs to add an extra pass-rush element to the defensive line. Kneeland can also play a role opposite Lawrence if Parsons plays more snaps at off-ball linebacker. If Parsons starts as a linebacker, Kneeland’s ability to set an edge could make him the starter over Sam Williams.

Dallas got their best value at pick No. 73 with Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe. Beebe was very flexible in college, playing offensive tackle and offensive guard, but his shorter arms and lack of athleticism in the NFL will keep him as an interior-only option for Dallas. They already are set with two All-Pro offensive guards, making Beebe battle inside at center.

He was a second-round player on plenty of boards and is likely to outperform both T.J. Bass or Brock Hoffman for the center position. If something doesn’t go as planned and Smith has to move outside, Beebe could start at LG without an issue. If this year he plays as a back then his role could end up being Zack Martin’s replacement.

Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau was the Cowboy’s final draft pick of Day 2 at No. 87, and his position on the depth chart could fluctuate depending on the performance of other linebackers and safety options.

The easiest spot would be at linebacker if one of the starters were performing poorly, whether it is a falloff by Eric Kendricks, DeMarvion Overshown not being able to play well coming back from injury, or Damone Clark continuing to struggle to start his career. If any of those things occur, Liufau could move in to play any of their roles. He also can play the Jayron Kearse role if Mike Zimmer wants to keep that role in his defense, as Liufau has the athleticism to play in coverage with tight ends and has zero issues getting into a gap to bring down a ball carrier.

He has an excellent mix of instincts, ability to blitz, and cover, and he will hit the opposing team hard as much as possible, so he has all the flexibility a team could ask for. To begin with, he will definitely have a role on the special teams unit.

