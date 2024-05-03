Where Clemson lands in this college football post-spring Top 25 projections for 2024

In prior seasons, Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football squad showcased formidable offensive prowess, notably during Trevor Lawrence’s tenure. However, following Lawrence’s departure to the NFL, the team’s performance has waned.

The tide may turn in 2024 as Cade Klubnik embarks on his sophomore year as the primary quarterback. His progression is crucial for Clemson’s success. Meanwhile, Garrett Riley, at the offensive helm for his second year, carries expectations akin to his transformative impact at TCU, guiding them to the pinnacle of the National Championship.

There are a lot of questions heading into the 2024 season, but Clemson does have a lot of potential. According to Saturday Blitz, the Tigers are the No. 15 overall team in the country post-spring.

What the heck is going on with Dabo Swinney and Clemson? That’s the question on everyone’s minds after a few quiet seasons in a row following what felt like the start of a dynasty when the Tigers were winning titles and making the playoff every year. This is a big year to prove that the previous couple of seasons were just extreme outliers and Cade Klubnik will have a world of pressure on his shoulders. We’ll see if the Tigers can finally get back to their winning ways.

It’s almost routine at this point that most of the questions surround Cade Klubnik and the Clemson offense. The Tigers’ defense will be elite once again, I have no doubts about that.

If offensive coordinator Garrett Riley can get this offense on track, the Tigers will be better than No. 15 in the country.

