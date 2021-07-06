Where Athlon Sports ranks Penn State and the rest of the Big Ten in 2021

The annual Athlon Sports college football preview magazine just arrived in my mailbox the other day, signaling the start of a new college football season is once again drawing closer and closer. And it may come as a bit of a surprise to you, but Athlon Sports is pretty high on one of Penn State’s rivals this season. But where does one of the most popular preseason magazines project the Nittany Lions this season in the Big Ten and the national picture?

We knew previously Athlon Sports was projecting Penn State to play in a New Years Day bowl game. Athlon Sports’ bowl projections paired Penn State up with Missouri in the Outback Bowl. So you could get an early sense of where Athlon Sports had Penn State in their national picture. Clearly not in reach of a College Football Playoff spot and just a bit shy of playing in one of the bigger and more notable New Years Six bowl games.

Athlon Sports is taking into account some of the questions stemming from the bizarre 2020 season, the hiring of a new offensive coordinator, and a challenging schedule to figure out what’s ahead for Penn State in 2021. And when it all comes together, Athlon Sports predicts Penn State will go 8-4 with a second-place finish in the Big Ten East behind the playoff-bound Buckeyes (Athlon Sports predicts Penn State will go 6-3 in Big Ten play). That would be good enough for a top 25 ranking, with a preseason ranking of No. 19.

But how will the rest of the Big Ten look? Will Wisconsin or Iowa (or Northwestern???) come out on top of the Big Ten West to face Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game? Was Indiana’s 2020 season a fluke? Can Michigan turn some surprises or are the Wolverines destined for a mediocre season? Can Nebraska manage to go to a bowl game? And can Michigan State avoid the cellar of the Big Ten East?

Here’s how Athlon Sports is predicting the Big Ten to look at the end of the 2021 season.

1. Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 4 Big Ten East: 1 Projected Record: 13-0, 9-0 Big Ten

2. Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 19 Big Ten East: 2 Projected Record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten

3. Indiana

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 21 Big Ten East: 3 Projected Record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten

4. Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 32 Big Ten East: 4 Projected Record: 7-5, 5-4 Big Ten

5. Maryland

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 57 Big Ten East: 5 Projected Record: 6-6, 4-5 Big Ten

6. Rutgers

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 76 Big Ten East: 6 Projected Record: 4-8, 2-7 Big Ten

7. Michigan State

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 77 Big Ten East: 7 Projected Record: 4-8, 2-7 Big Ten

As for the Big Ten West...

1. Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 13 Big Ten West: 1 Projected Record: 9-4, 7-2 Big Ten

2. Iowa

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 16 Big Ten West: 2 Projected Record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten

3. Minnesota

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 36 Big Ten West: 3 Projected Record: 7-5, 4-5 Big Ten

4. Northwestern

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 47 Big Ten West: 4 Projected Record: 7-5, 4-5 Big Ten

5. Nebraska

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 48 Big Ten West: 5 Projected Record: 6-6, 4-5 Big Ten

6. Purdue

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 60 Big Ten West: 6 Projected Record: 5-7, 3-6 Big Ten

7. Illinois

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 84 Big Ten West: 7 Projected Record: 3-9, 1-8 Big Ten

