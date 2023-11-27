Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture entering massive Week 13 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The red-hot 49ers enter their biggest matchup of the 2023 NFL season riding a three-game winning streak, and if they push it to four, it will mean they passed their toughest test.

San Francisco (8-3) heads to Philadelphia for a marquee NFC Championship Game rematch with the conference-leading Eagles (10-1) at 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday, Dec. 3 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles maintained their two-game advantage over the 49ers by pulling out a thrilling 37-34 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills at home on Sunday.

A win by the Eagles on Sunday almost certainly would cement their chances of earning the conference's top seed for a second consecutive season. But if the 49ers can emerge victorious, they keep their hopes alive of securing the No. 1 seed.

The 49ers are coming off three wins in a row over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a Thanksgiving blowout of the Seattle Seahawks.

San Francisco leapfrogged Detroit (8-3) for the NFC's No. 2 seed after the Lions lost to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving. The 49ers currently have the tiebreaker due to better conference record.

If the regular season ended today, the No. 2 seeded 49ers would host the No. 7 seeded Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in an NFC wild-card round playoff game, another rematch from last postseason.

Here's where the NFL playoff picture stands heading into the 49ers-Eagles showdown:

NFC standings

AFC standings

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast