What's next for Jets, including more free agent targets and 2024 NFL Draft plans

The first week of free agency is over.

What have the Jets accomplished so far? What’s to come?

Let’s recap.

Who they’ve added so far

RT Morgan Moses (trade with Ravens)

OG John Simpson (Ravens)

DL Javon Kinlaw (49ers)

DL Leki Fotu (Cardinals)

QB Tyrod Taylor (Giants)

LT Tyron Smith (Cowboys)

CB Isaiah Oliver (49ers)

Major departures

S Jordan Whitehead (Bucs)

DL Bryce Huff (Eagles)

DL Quinton Jefferson (Browns)

Remaining needs

The Jets need to find a complement to receiver Garrett Wilson. The team remains high on a pair of undrafted rookies from a year ago (Jason Brownlee, Xavier Gipson), but they must add more talent to that room.



Safety, even after re-signing Chuck Clark, is also a hole. Whitehead is with the Bucs while Ashtyn Davis remains unsigned. The Jets could also use a No. 2 back to spell Breece Hall.

Potential free agent targets

WR Mike Williams

WR Odell Beckham Jr

DL Jadeveon Clowney

S Micah Hyde

S Eddie Jackson

S Quandre Diggs

Have draft plans changed?

Prior to the Smith signing, it sure seemed like the Jets were locked into taking one of the top three tackles in the NFL Draft — Penn State’s Olu Fashanu, Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, or Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga.

Now, the signing of Smith opens up so many possibilities.

The Jets can draft a wide receiver if someone falls to them, or they can go with Brock Bowers. The Georgia product is a tight end, not a receiver, but could still be used as the Wilson complement the Jets covet.

Or, the Jets can still draft a tackle and have them sit a year or act as a depth piece in the case of an injury to Smith or Moses.

Essentially, the Smith signing allows the Jets to take the best available player.