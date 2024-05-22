Wharton 'a real humble young man'

[Getty Images]

Just five months after joining Crystal Palace from Championship side Blackburn Rovers, 20-year-old Adam Wharton was named in England manager Gareth Southgate's provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2024 on Tuesday.

This continues the youngster's rapid rise with it being his first senior England call.

Wharton signed for Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers for £18m, with add-ons taking it to £22m, on 1 February this year.

The midfielder only received his first under-21s call-up - and debut - in March but he has been hugely impressive in recent months, finishing the season with Palace on a high as the Eagles won six of their last seven fixtures.

Head of Blackburn academy Stuart Jones said on Wharton: "In terms of his attributes, he was always an outstanding footballer, with intelligence and ability on the football.

"On the other side, he was a real humble young man. He came to our academy and he had all the attributes to go on and be a top, top player.

"He sees things that possibly other players don’t see and he's always shown that from a young age."

Wharton has made 16 league appearances since making the move to south London.