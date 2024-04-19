[Getty Images]

Arsenal legend David Seaman believes the Gunners are in a strong position to win the Premier League this season.

The North Londoners are two points below Manchester City with six games remaining.

"Am I confident? Yes, there's three teams in it and, so long as Arsenal keep their players fit, then we've got a great chance," the former goalkeeper said.

"Our squad is not as big as Liverpool's is and City's is, but if Arsenal can keep everyone fit and ready, we've got a great chance."

Seaman is pleased with the growth the Gunners have experienced under Mikel Arteta, with the Spaniard taking over at the club when they were 10th in 2019.

"We struggled last year through injuries, but now we're at a different level at Arsenal, we are contenders whereas before we sometimes celebrated getting in the top four," he added.

"But now we're in contention every season so that shows the improvement in the team."