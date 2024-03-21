Westlake's Isabel Emanuels carries big golf goals: college, LPGA, Augusta National

All about Isabel: International flair with travel, Formula One

You lived two years in Singapore. What do you remember about being there?

I was born in Atlanta, and we moved to Singapore when I was 6 years old for my dad’s work. One of the best parts about living in Singapore was attending an international school where I made friends from all over the world that I still keep in touch with. I also got the opportunity to travel around the region and learn about new countries and cultures such as Cambodia, Maldives, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong.

Westlake golfer Isabel Emanuels is a big Formula One racing fan. She aspires to join the LPGA Tour after college golf and to someday play at Augusta National.

If you could be a superhero, who would you be?

I would be Captain Marvel because she faces any challenges with determination and resilience. I admire those qualities, and I strive to do the same in order to achieve my goals.

Tell us something about you that most people don't know.

I love watching Formula One. I've been a superfan of the sport since I was a little kid and attended my first Grand Prix in Singapore. My favorite F1 driver is seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. He’s such an inspiration to me and so many other young people because of his humbleness and work ethic.

What do you consider to be the world's greatest invention?

In my opinion, the greatest invention is an airplane because it makes the world smaller and more accessible. There's so much out there to see, and I can’t imagine doing it only by land or sea. It also makes traveling to golf tournaments around the country much easier.

Dreaming of the LPGA and Augusta National

Tell us something about the first time you played a full round of golf.

I was around age 8 when my parents took me to a local course called Osprey Point Golf Course in Boca Raton, Fla., where a lot of junior golfers played. I remember asking my dad to drive the golf cart and thought this was so cool.

How do you calm yourself when you're having a bad round?

I calm myself down by remembering the techniques given to me by my sports psychologist. She tells me to stay present in the moment and focus on what is in front of me because I can't control what's around me. I also focus on my breathing to help calm me down.

What do you like most about the sport of golf?

The competition. I love to win, and the feeling of winning feels amazing because all of your hard work, blood, sweat and tears pays off. I’m never afraid of the challenge when I play in a tournament because I know that I worked hard to get there, and I will seize the opportunity given to me to show what I have. I also want to play DI college golf and turn professional after college on the LPGA Tour and etch my name in history one day.

If you could play on any course in the world, where would it be?

I would love the opportunity to play at Augusta National because there is so much history there. I had the opportunity to go to the Masters practice round, but unfortunately it was canceled and rained out. It was a tough car ride back to Atlanta because I was waiting years to experience it. I am determined and working hard to play my first round someday at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

When she was younger, Westlake golfer Isabel Emanuels was given a glove from Tiger Woods at the Players Championship in Florida. She says that inspired her to work even harder at the sport.

More: Fox to showcase college football on Friday nights

Dream dinner: We meet again, Tiger

If you could have dinner with any four people in the history of the world, who would they be?

My dream dinner would be with Tiger Woods, (Thai pro golfer) Ariya Jutanugarn, Lewis Hamilton and Michael Jordan.

Why Tiger?

He is one of the reasons why I got into golf. ... He is my favorite golfer because of his work ethic and determination. I had a pretty cool experience of receiving a glove from Tiger Woods at the Players Championship in Florida, and I will never forget that he smiled and nodded his head at me. This really motivated me to work harder so I can be the person who young golfers look up to and say I want to be like her.

Faces off the field interviews

Other Austin-area golfers we've interviewed: Vandegrift's Jaxon Bandelier

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Faces off the field: Isabel Emanuels, Westlake sophomore golfer