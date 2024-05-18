Westlake junior AJ Carlson is our Central Texas girls soccer player of the year

Westlake soccer player AJ Carlson, the 2024 Central Texas girls soccer player of the year, propelled the Chaparrals all the way to the Class 6A state championship match this season. She's a junior, which means Westlake should be strong again next year.

AJ Carlson controls the midfield.

The Westlake junior did everything you’d expect from an elite player at her position this girls soccer season: direct play, win 50-50 battles, make precision passes and score when needed to. It’s something that pushed the Chaps all the way to an appearance in the Class 6A state championship game.

We'll publish our All-Central Texas boys and girls soccer teams on Sunday. Carlson, our 2024 girls player of the year, recently sat down with the American-Statesman to discuss the season, her future and her soccer inspirations, among other things.

How did you get involved in soccer?

I started off really young with my mom as my coach. I moved around playing for a lot of clubs in Minnesota before playing for (Elite Club National League). Then we moved here before my freshman year.

How was moving from Minnesota to Austin?

I thought it was going to be harder than it was, but it was an easier adjustment with soccer to meet friends and play.

Growing up, what players were you fans of?

Neymar and (Andrés) Iniesta, then on the girls side Tobin Heath and all the players on the women’s U.S. national team.

If you could go see any team or stadium ...?

I’ve already seen them play, but probably Tottenham again. They’re my favorite team. … When I went, they had just built their stadium, and it was all brand new and really fun to watch a game there.

What’s it like having a twin sister (Cadence) on the team?

It’s really fun because I’ve been playing with her my whole lifetime I’ve been in soccer.

And is there any twin telepathy?

I don’t know if there’s twin telepathy, but she always seems to be there if I play a ball. So maybe there is.

What was your best moment of the season?

Scoring in the state semifinal game vs. Rockwall with 15 minutes left.

Westlake teammates Carter Utkov, left and Kate Grannis, right, hug AJ Carlson after the midfielder's game-winning goal against Rockwall in the Class 6A state semifinals. Westlake won 1-0.

What are some favorite memories of the season?

Beating Lake Travis twice — that was great. Our bus rides to playoff games and back were great environments, and being in the state championship game was fun to be there and experience that. I’ve never been to the state championship before, so that was fun.

What’s the future hold after high school?

I actually just committed to Rutgers to play D-I soccer. I guess that’s the future for me. I liked their playing style when I visited, and when I met the coaches and visited the facility, I really enjoyed that. It’s in a more urban area, and I really like that.

What’s something people don’t know about you?

I snowboard. Growing up in Minnesota it’s really common to either ski or snowboard, so I snowboard.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Westlake's AJ Carlson: our Central Texas girls soccer player of year