Western Conference-leading Stars host the Blues

St. Louis Blues (43-33-5, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (51-21-9, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars host the St. Louis Blues.

Dallas is 51-21-9 overall and 16-7-2 against the Central Division. The Stars have a 46-8-5 record when scoring three or more goals.

St. Louis has an 11-13-1 record in Central Division play and a 43-33-5 record overall. The Blues have gone 35-5-1 in games they score at least three goals.

Wednesday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Blues won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 28 goals and 52 assists for the Stars. Jamie Benn has scored six goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

Robert Thomas has 25 goals and 60 assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has scored six goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Blues: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: out (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov: out (lower body).

Blues: Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (acl), Jake Neighbours: day to day (upper-body), Justin Faulk: out for season (upper-body), Torey Krug: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.