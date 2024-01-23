West Texas high school sports top performers from the week of Jan. 15-20, 2024

Here's a look at some of the top high school sports performances from around West Texas for the week of Jan. 15-20.

*Coaches, please send single-game stats and scores to sports@gosanangelo.com*

Boys

Kam Aguero, Sonora basketball - He scored 16 points in a loss to Sterling City.

Kollin Allbright, Central basketball - He scored 11 points in a win over Odessa High.

Hayven Book, Miles basketball - He scored 22 points, had six rebounds, two assists and one steal in a win over Coleman.

Kason Brown, Reagan County basketball - He recorded 28 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in a win over Sterling City.

Jarrett Brown, Reagan County basketball - He had 13 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, five steals and one block in a win over Christoval.

Preston Dehlinger, Garden City basketball - He scored 20 points in a win over Blackwell.

Cooper Ellison, Miles basketball - He scored 26 points and had nine rebounds and three steals in a win over Colorado City.

Christian English, Central basketball - He scored 17 points in a win over Odessa High.

Augden Hallmark, Wall basketball - He scored 16 points in a win over Jim Ned.

Tyler Henderson, Irion County basketball - He scored 14 points in a win over Bronte.

Ethan James, Miles basketball - He had 15 points and seven rebounds in a win over Winter.

Leevi Knight, Reagan County basketball - He had 19 points, one assist and one steal in a win over Sterling City.

Ty Turner, Sterling City basketball - He scored 19 points in a win over Sonora.

Maison Siller, Irion County basketball - He scored 12 points in a win over Bronte.

Braylon White, Lake View basketball - He scored 12 points, had 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals in a loss to Big Spring.

Luke Williams, Veribest basketball - he recorded 11 points, 11 rebounds, two deflections and one assist in a win over Robert Lee.

Girls

Karly Baker, Garden City basketball - She scored 16 points in a win over Blackwell.

Jayden Gomez, Water Valley basketball - She had 21 points, seven rebounds, five deflections, four steals, three blocks and one assist in a win over Eldorado.

Harleigh Greer, Forsan basketball - She scored 14 points in a loss to Christoval.

Nevaeh Hearne, Central basketball - She recorded 22 points in a win over Midland High.

Halle Hughes, Christoval basketball - She scored 20 points, had four steals, three rebounds and two assists in a win over Reagan County.

Makenna McMillan, Central basketball - She had 14 points and five defensive rebounds in a win over Odessa High.

K'Leigh Williams, Forsan basketball - She scored 14 points in a loss to Christoval.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: West Texas high school top performers Jan. 15-20, 2024