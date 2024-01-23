West Texas high school sports top performers from the week of Jan. 15-20, 2024
Here's a look at some of the top high school sports performances from around West Texas for the week of Jan. 15-20.
*Coaches, please send single-game stats and scores to sports@gosanangelo.com*
Boys
Kam Aguero, Sonora basketball - He scored 16 points in a loss to Sterling City.
Kollin Allbright, Central basketball - He scored 11 points in a win over Odessa High.
Hayven Book, Miles basketball - He scored 22 points, had six rebounds, two assists and one steal in a win over Coleman.
Kason Brown, Reagan County basketball - He recorded 28 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in a win over Sterling City.
Jarrett Brown, Reagan County basketball - He had 13 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, five steals and one block in a win over Christoval.
Preston Dehlinger, Garden City basketball - He scored 20 points in a win over Blackwell.
Cooper Ellison, Miles basketball - He scored 26 points and had nine rebounds and three steals in a win over Colorado City.
Christian English, Central basketball - He scored 17 points in a win over Odessa High.
Augden Hallmark, Wall basketball - He scored 16 points in a win over Jim Ned.
Tyler Henderson, Irion County basketball - He scored 14 points in a win over Bronte.
Ethan James, Miles basketball - He had 15 points and seven rebounds in a win over Winter.
Leevi Knight, Reagan County basketball - He had 19 points, one assist and one steal in a win over Sterling City.
Ty Turner, Sterling City basketball - He scored 19 points in a win over Sonora.
Maison Siller, Irion County basketball - He scored 12 points in a win over Bronte.
Braylon White, Lake View basketball - He scored 12 points, had 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals in a loss to Big Spring.
Luke Williams, Veribest basketball - he recorded 11 points, 11 rebounds, two deflections and one assist in a win over Robert Lee.
Girls
Karly Baker, Garden City basketball - She scored 16 points in a win over Blackwell.
Jayden Gomez, Water Valley basketball - She had 21 points, seven rebounds, five deflections, four steals, three blocks and one assist in a win over Eldorado.
Harleigh Greer, Forsan basketball - She scored 14 points in a loss to Christoval.
Nevaeh Hearne, Central basketball - She recorded 22 points in a win over Midland High.
Halle Hughes, Christoval basketball - She scored 20 points, had four steals, three rebounds and two assists in a win over Reagan County.
Makenna McMillan, Central basketball - She had 14 points and five defensive rebounds in a win over Odessa High.
K'Leigh Williams, Forsan basketball - She scored 14 points in a loss to Christoval.
