West Ham technical director not allowed in first-team areas amid search for David Moyes replacement

West Ham technical director Tim Steidten will no longer have access to first-team areas at the club’s stadium or training ground, as he works to find potential replacements for David Moyes.

The club has decided that it would be in the interests of both parties if Steidten’s movements do not overlap with those of Moyes and the first-team squad during this period of uncertainty at the London Stadium.

As technical director, Steidten is responsible for the appointment of a new manager if Moyes, whose current deal expires at the end of this season, does not sign a fresh deal at West Ham.

The German is therefore in the process of identifying possible candidates to replace Moyes. As reported by Telegraph Sport last month, former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui is considered to be a serious contender, although he also has interest from Milan.

After internal talks at West Ham, it was decided that this delicate period would be best navigated if Steidten stayed away from first-team areas on matchdays and training days. Steidten has not been formally banned or blocked from the dressing room, with it instead agreed among the club’s decision-makers that he will stay clear of the first team for now.

There has been tension between Moyes and Steidten at times this season, with both men looking to have a significant say over player recruitment.

It feels increasingly inevitable that Moyes and West Ham will part ways this summer. Moyes had said in February that he had been offered a new deal but it now seems unlikely that he will extend his stay at the club, which he rejoined in December 2019.

Moyes has since led West Ham to some of the most successful campaigns in their history, and guided the club to their first major trophy in 43 years in the Europa Conference League last season.

Results in recent months have been disappointing, however, with West Ham winning just one of their last eight matches in the Premier League.

