Ines Belloumou is a France youth international who had spells at Marseille and Montpellier [Getty Images]

West Ham are interested in signing Bayern Munich defender Ines Belloumou in the summer transfer window.

Belloumou, 22, joined Bayern from Montpellier in 2023 on a two-year deal, so West Ham would need to pay a fee to bring in the left-back.

The Hammers sit 11th in the Women's Super League table ahead of their final game of the season at Tottenham on Saturday.

The league's transfer window opens on 24 June, ending on 13 September.