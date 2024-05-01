'If you were to pair Gilmour with any manager, it would be De Zerbi'

[Getty Images]

Jordan Campbell of The Athletic says Roberto de Zerbi "has been huge" for Billy Gilmour's development since his switch from Chelsea in September 2022.

The Scotland midfielder joined Brighton after bring told he was not in then-Blues boss Thomas Tuchel's plans, following an injury-hit season on loan at Norwich City.

"He has done so well to navigate his career," Campbell told the Scottish Football Podcast.

"You have seen Gilmour transform his body. He looks like a Premier League athlete now and there is no question any more around whether he just relies on his brain and his great technical ability. He can get around the pitch and he is really robust."

The 22-year-old has started 26 Premier League games this season and has become a key member of the Seagulls' midfield.

"De Zerbi has been huge for Gilmour in terms of having that responsibility to be the main playmaker and take the ball under pressure at the very highest level," Campbell added.

"When you talk about coaches in world football, there are not many who have got a more distinct style of play. If you were to pair Gilmour with any manager, it would be him because it is all about sharp combinations."

Listen to the Scottish Football Podcast on BBC Sounds