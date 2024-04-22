[Getty Images]

The issues around decisions made by officials in Nottingham Forest's defeat by Everton were "a mess up rather than a conspiracy", according to fan and podcaster Rich Ferraro.

The Reds were left furious after being denied what they believed to be three penalties and it sparked an angry post on the club's X account, where they said they were "considering their options" over "extremely poor" refereeing decisions.

Forest have since released a statement in which they say they have "submitted a formal request to the PGMOL to release into the public domain the audio recordings between officials during yesterday's match against Everton at Goodison Park."

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Ferraro said: "There are a few factors in this situation. Firstly the fact that it was made on Twitter straight after the final whistle and it was instant and emotional. That is the thing a lot of people feel uneasy about, whether that be Forest supporters or otherwise.

"However, they have released a statement this afternoon saying we would like to hear the audio, because it does seem clear there were some odd decisions being made.

"I would also throw in there as a fan, and the vast majority of people involved in the game as fans and coaches would say, it is a mess up rather than a conspiracy."

The game was a key fixture in the battle to avoid relegation, with the 2-0 defeat leaving Forest 17th in the table and one point above Luton, who occupy the final spot in the relegation zone.

"We're not going to get the points back and that is the trouble," added Ferraro.

"I make it that it is around nine matches we have had contentious decisions and in six of those the conclusion has been from panels or pundits that Forest were hard done by. That can make a difference between staying up and going down.

"If Forest do go down, yes you can look at the stewardship of the club and all those factors, but on the other hand you don't lose points in that many matches out of your control and not get annoyed about it."