Wembanyama named NBA Rookie of the Year

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has been named NBA Rookie of the Year.

The 20-year-old is the first Frenchman to win the award after averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, a league-high 3.6 blocked shots and 1.2 steals a game.

Wembanyama, the first pick in last year's draft, was the unanimous choice as he earned all 99 first-place votes.

He is the first unanimous Rookie of the Year since Karl-Anthony Towns in 2016.

"My goals were always to help my team as best as I could and to get better as the year went on," Wembanyama told TNT Sports.

"I knew that in order to do this I had to be individually good on the court and dominant. [Rookie of the Year] is a huge thing for me, a big thing to get.

"It has always been really important and I'm glad it's finally official."

Oklahoma City Thunder centre Chet Holmgren came second with Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets third.

Wembanyama took the award despite the Spurs finishing with the second worst record in the Western Conference as he broke a number of records and lived up to expectations as a generational talent.

He became the youngest player to record a 'five-by-five' with 27 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and five blocked shots in a defeat by the Los Angeles Lakers - and he did so in 30 minutes, making it the fastest ever.

Wembanyama is also one of only three NBA players - alongside former Spurs big men Tim Duncan and David Robinson - to register 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a game.

He posted 31 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, six blocks and a steal in a March win over Indiana.

The 7ft 4in power forward is also a candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year award and is set to be selected by France for this summer's Olympics in Paris.