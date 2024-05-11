Wells Fargo Championship 2024 tee times: Third round at Quail Hollow
Xander Schauffele leads Rory McIlroy and Jason Day by four shots entering the weekend at the Wells Fargo Championship.
Here's a look at tee times and pairings for the third round at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina (click here for how to watch):
TIME
TEE
PLAYERS
7:45 AM
1
Emiliano Grillo
Matthieu Pavon
7:55 AM
1
Billy Horschel
J.T. Poston
8:05 AM
1
Matt Fitzpatrick
Austin Eckroat
8:15 AM
1
Wyndham Clark
Rickie Fowler
8:25 AM
1
Gary Woodland
Shane Lowry
8:35 AM
1
Eric Cole
Jake Knapp
8:45 AM
1
Adam Schenk
Kurt Kitayama
9:00 AM
1
Patrick Cantlay
Peter Malnati
9:10 AM
1
Tony Finau
Brian Harman
9:20 AM
1
Mackenzie Hughes
Chris Kirk
9:30 AM
1
Akshay Bhatia
Kevin Tway
9:40 AM
1
Harris English
Viktor Hovland
9:50 AM
1
Si Woo Kim
Seamus Power
10:00 AM
1
Tom Hoge
Webb Simpson
10:15 AM
1
Justin Rose
Brendon Todd
10:25 AM
1
Tom Kim
Adam Svensson
10:35 AM
1
Alex Noren
Adam Hadwin
10:45 AM
1
Adam Scott
Ben Kohles
10:55 AM
1
Andrew Putnam
Russell Henley
11:05 AM
1
Nick Dunlap
Denny McCarthy
11:15 AM
1
Tommy Fleetwood
Matt Kuchar
11:30 AM
1
Patrick Rodgers
Lucas Glover
11:40 AM
1
Keegan Bradley
Cameron Young
11:50 AM
1
Nick Taylor
Jordan Spieth
12:00 PM
1
Grayson Murray
Will Zalatoris
12:10 PM
1
Justin Thomas
Sepp Straka
12:20 PM
1
Max Homa
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:30 PM
1
Cam Davis
Sam Burns
12:45 PM
1
Lee Hodges
Byeong Hun An
12:55 PM
1
Corey Conners
Taylor Pendrith
1:05 PM
1
Sahith Theegala
Stephan Jaeger
1:15 PM
1
Sungjae Im
Collin Morikawa
1:25 PM
1
Jason Day
Taylor Moore
1:35 PM
1
Xander Schauffele
Rory McIlroy