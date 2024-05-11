Advertisement

Wells Fargo Championship 2024 tee times: Third round at Quail Hollow

Xander Schauffele leads Rory McIlroy and Jason Day by four shots entering the weekend at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Here's a look at tee times and pairings for the third round at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina (click here for how to watch):

TIME

TEE

PLAYERS

7:45 AM
EDT

1

Emiliano Grillo

Matthieu Pavon

7:55 AM
EDT

1

Billy Horschel

J.T. Poston

8:05 AM
EDT

1

Matt Fitzpatrick

Austin Eckroat

8:15 AM
EDT

1

Wyndham Clark

Rickie Fowler

8:25 AM
EDT

1

Gary Woodland

Shane Lowry

8:35 AM
EDT

1

Eric Cole

Jake Knapp

8:45 AM
EDT

1

Adam Schenk

Kurt Kitayama

9:00 AM
EDT

1

Patrick Cantlay

Peter Malnati

9:10 AM
EDT

1

Tony Finau

Brian Harman

9:20 AM
EDT

1

Mackenzie Hughes

Chris Kirk

9:30 AM
EDT

1

Akshay Bhatia

Kevin Tway

9:40 AM
EDT

1

Harris English

Viktor Hovland

9:50 AM
EDT

1

Si Woo Kim

Seamus Power

10:00 AM
EDT

1

Tom Hoge

Webb Simpson

10:15 AM
EDT

1

Justin Rose

Brendon Todd

10:25 AM
EDT

1

Tom Kim

Adam Svensson

10:35 AM
EDT

1

Alex Noren

Adam Hadwin

10:45 AM
EDT

1

Adam Scott

Ben Kohles

10:55 AM
EDT

1

Andrew Putnam

Russell Henley

11:05 AM
EDT

1

Nick Dunlap

Denny McCarthy

11:15 AM
EDT

1

Tommy Fleetwood

Matt Kuchar

11:30 AM
EDT

1

Patrick Rodgers

Lucas Glover

11:40 AM
EDT

1

Keegan Bradley

Cameron Young

11:50 AM
EDT

1

Nick Taylor

Jordan Spieth

12:00 PM
EDT

1

Grayson Murray

Will Zalatoris

12:10 PM
EDT

1

Justin Thomas

Sepp Straka

12:20 PM
EDT

1

Max Homa

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:30 PM
EDT

1

Cam Davis

Sam Burns

12:45 PM
EDT

1

Lee Hodges

Byeong Hun An

12:55 PM
EDT

1

Corey Conners

Taylor Pendrith

1:05 PM
EDT

1

Sahith Theegala

Stephan Jaeger

1:15 PM
EDT

1

Sungjae Im

Collin Morikawa

1:25 PM
EDT

1

Jason Day

Taylor Moore

1:35 PM
EDT

1

Xander Schauffele

Rory McIlroy