Weird Dolphins-Titans opener ends up being the longest game in NFL history

Lightning forced a pair of delays in Sunday’s bizarre Dolphins-Titans game that turned out to be the longest game in NFL history. (Getty)

Sunday’s season opener between the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans started with the slate of early NFL games. By the time it was over more than seven hours later, the late afternoon games were all in the books.

Weather delays twice hampered gameplay in Miami as lightning inundated South Florida. When the game restarted a second time Sunday afternoon, it was four hours behind schedule and already the longest game in NFL history.

Thankfully for the Dolphins faithful who stuck around, they got treated to a show, as Miami prevailed in a 27-20 track meet.

Unfortunately, it was also a game marred by significant injuries. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota left in the second half with an elbow injury and had to be replaced by Blaine Gabbert.

Titans tight end Delanie Walker had to be carted off the field late in the fourth quarter with a gruesome right leg injury that required an air cast.

