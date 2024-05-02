Weekend Cardinals game giveaways at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS — Check out these Cardinals weekend promotions at Busch Stadium:

25,000 Cardinals fans who are 16 years of age and older will receive a distinctive Purina-sponsored soccer jersey on May 3.

The first 25,000 spectators, who are 16 years of age or older, will receive an Adam Wainwright and Louie bobblehead the following day, Saturday, May 4, at 1:15 p.m. during the game against the Chicago White Sox. This giveaway is part of the 19th annual Purina Pooches in the Ballpark event.

Hundreds of Tesla vehicles parked outside Chesterfield Mall. Why?

On Sunday, May 5, at 1:15 p.m., the Cardinals continue their promotions by giving away a stylish Cardinals purse to the first 25,000 fans aged 16 and older, thanks to Edward Jones. This tan handbag comes with a gold metal chain and a surprise bonus strap.

All children 15 and younger with a ticket can run the bases after the game on designated days. Members of the Kids Club get special access to the front of the line. Remember, these events might change due to weather or other scheduling conflicts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.