How a week in Alabama boosted stock of new Carolina Panthers cornerback Chau Smith-Wade

Carolina Panthers rookie cornerback Chau Smith-Wade found his versatility in Mobile, Ala.

The 21-year-old defensive back had played cornerback and safety at Washington State during his college career, but the nickel position was foreign to him. Still, with a 5-foot-10, 184-pound frame, the Denver, Colo., native appeared to be a perfect fit for the hybrid position at the NFL level.

So, with scouts and coaches projecting him to play to in the slot in the NFL, Smith-Wade took a crash course on the nickel position at the Senior Bowl in January.

“I never played a nickel down (at Washington State),” Smith-Wade said. “So being able to go to the Senior Bowl and get my feet wet and practically learn nickel in three days and grow and take that week to be a developmental week — it was everything for me. I know, for sure, that it helped me just because I heard a lot from scouts, I heard a lot from a lot of different coaches. It was definitely a big jump for me going to the Senior Bowl.”

Feb 3, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA: American wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint of Georgia (1) and National defensive back Chau Smith-Wade of Washington State (6) contest a ball during the second half of the 2024 Senior Bowl football game.

Smith-Wade quickly settled into the position during practices. Thus, when it was time to play in the all-star game, Smith-Wade had comfort in the slot.

The then-NFL hopeful picked off two passes in the exhibition matchup and returned one interception just shy of a pick-six after streaking 83 yards down the field with the ball.

“Chau’s a perfect example of the power of the Senior Bowl because he showed the 32 teams something they didn’t get to see on his college tape, the ability to play nickel,” Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said. “It’s a different world playing inside and he looked natural in there. ... He has the eyes for it. Some scouts also questioned his ability to finish and he made some big-time plays on the ball, including that full layout interception that basically sealed the game.”

More than meets the eye

While Smith-Wade’s versatility and playmaking prowess at the Senior Bowl improved his draft stock, he wasn’t a slouch at cornerback during his college career.

In four seasons with the Cougars, Smith-Wade collected 103 tackles (six for loss), 21 pass breakups, three interceptions and three forced fumbles. His coverage ability and willingness to play the run helped him become a PAC-12 standout.

Smith-Wade’s versatility and college film were what drew general manager Dan Morgan and the Panthers to select the defensive back with the 157th overall pick in the fifth round of April’s NFL Draft.

“We’re really excited about Chau,” Morgan said. “Chau is a guy that can play inside, he can play outside, so we liked his versatility. Good on special teams. I think he’s a guy that can really contribute and make us better.”

Smith-Wade, despite the projections of some NFL coaches and scouts, believes he can play multiple positions at the next level. And based on what he’s heard from the Panthers, they do, too.

Said Smith-Wade: “The Panthers seem to be slotting me everywhere from a versatility standpoint — corner and nickel.”

Not ready for labels

As a Day 3 pick, Smith-Wade will need to earn his roster spot in training camp. Once a prospect is selected beyond the third round, the scholarship opportunities for a rookie year typically go out the window.

With veterans like Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson and Troy Hill ahead of him on the depth chart, Smith-Wade will need to find a role on special teams.

“Special teams is something that I pride myself on,” Smith-Wade said. “It’s how you get on the field early on in your career.”

Former Oregon QB Bo Nix (10) cheers on as former Washington State DB Chau Smith-Wade (6) lays out to intercept a pass during the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Smith-Wade returned the ball 83 yards and was stopped just before reaching the end zone.

The Panthers have been publicly mulling the decision to reunite with Stephon Gilmore, a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year. If Gilmore, a Rock Hill, S.C., native, were to head back home and play outside cornerback for Carolina, Smith-Wade would most likely be situated as Hill’s backup at nickel corner.

Despite his inexperience at the position, Smith-Wade says he’d embrace that challenge.

“At nickel you’re never cold,” Smith-Wade said. “You’re either in the run fit, you’re in the box or you’re guarding those quick guys in the slot. So, you are never cold at nickel. I really love that about nickel and the defensive back variety pack out of the corners and safety. Just being at nickel, you’re closer to the ball. You’re able to make more plays and be around the ball a lot, so I like nickel.”

And while Smith-Wade acknowledges that he will need to compete to earn playing opportunities with the Panthers, he also knows that his fluidity in the secondary will help him get on the field.

Evaluators might see his relatively small frame and try to put him in a box, but the confident young corner isn’t ready to be labeled just yet.

“I see myself being versatile in this league,” Smith-Wade said. “I see myself making plays at corner. I see myself making plays at nickel, perhaps even safety. I would never just limit myself to one position when I know I can do multiple.”