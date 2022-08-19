Fantasy baseball two-Start Pitching Guide for Week Ahead: Austin Voth has landed

Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!

Sometimes a change of scenery can make all the difference. Austin Voth is living proof.

The 30-year-old right-hander was up and down over five seasons in Washington. With a variety of roles, he had a 5.70 ERA in over 180 innings, including an ugly ERA over 10.00 in 19 relief appearances this season before getting designated for assignment in early June.

Just down the road, Baltimore was welcoming as a new home. The Orioles have miraculously entered the AL playoff picture this season, and the addition of Voth has been a big reason. Over 14 appearances (10 starts), he has a 2.81 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 48 innings.

Depending on how you look at it — either scathing on the part of the Nationals or enlightening for Baltimore's player development — Voth has made adjustments in his new team that have clearly made a difference. While maintaining the increased velocity that he showed last season, Voth has thrown his cutter less often in favor of his curveball. The K/BB ratio that he had in Washington (3.00 K/BB) and Baltimore (3.38 K/BB) is very similar, but the adjustments along with a roomier home ballpark have helped him decrease his HR/9 from 1.9 in his old digs to 0.9 as an Oriole.

Of course, a very favorable schedule has helped. Since the start of July, Toronto is the only lineup he's faced that's in the upper echelon against right-handers. A long history of home run issues for the flyball pitcher leaves reason to be cautious, but this could be the time to take the plunge for needy fantasy managers with a scheduled two-start week ahead.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Austin Voth has been gaining the trust of fantasy managers behind a recent solid stretch. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

-The Jeffrey Springs bandwagon keeps on rolling, and there's some room left if you've yet to hop aboard. The former relief pitcher has a 2.85 ERA over 16 starts since joining the Rays starting rotation early in the year, and his 84/16 K/BB in 79 innings shows evidence of a real ace. It's hard to know where the Rays would be without Springs' breakout campaign, but he's become a must-start in every outing.

-A change of scenery can also be a good thing for established pitchers like Jordan Montgomery. The former Yankees left-hander was traded to St. Louis at the trade deadline on August 2, and he's been unbelievable for his new team with only one run allowed over three starts. The dominance comes as a bit of a surprise for a pitcher who started to struggle in June and had an ERA near 5.00 in July. It's worth noting not only his roomier home ballpark in St. Louis, but also an easier schedule that's included home games against lineups that struggle against southpaws like the Brewers and Rockies. Montgomery has a chance to keep up the good work against the Cubs and Braves next week.

-One of the reasons New York was willing to trade Montgomery was likely the return of Domingo German, who has quietly been excellent after one poor outing. Over his last five starts, German had a 3.20 ERA and was been unusually effective at keeping the ball in the park despite a career of struggles in that department. He's been a fine pickup recently in spite of the Yankees' slump, and enters an intriguing two-start week against the Mets and A's.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of Friday, August 19, and are subject to change.

American League

Strong Plays

Robbie Ray: WAS, CLE

Sonny Gray: TEX, SF

Jeffrey Springs: LAA, @BOS

Ross Stripling: @BOS, LAA

Decent Plays

Michael Kopech: @KC, ARI

Domingo German: NYM, @OAK

Lucas Giolito: @KC, ARI

Nathan Eovaldi: TOR, TB

Corey Kluber: LAA, @BOS

Austin Voth: CHW, @HOU

At Your Own Risk

Daniel Lynch: CHW, SD

Zach Plesac: @SD, @SEA

Cole Ragans: @MIN, DET

Zach Logue: MIA, NYY

Adam Oller: MIA, NYY

Tucker Davidson: @TB, @TOR

National League

Strong Plays

Julio Urías: MIL, @MIA

Max Scherzer: @NYY, COL

Decent Plays

Eric Lauer: @LAD, CHC

Noah Syndergaard: CIN, PIT

Adam Wainwright: @CHC, ATL

Jordan Montgomery: @CHC, ATL

Justin Steele: STL, @MIL

Nick Lodolo: @PHI, @WAS

Jake Odorizzi: @PIT, @STL

Drew Smyly: STL, @MIL

At Your Own Risk

Germán Márquez: TEX, @NYM

T.J. Zeuch: @PHI, @WAS

Streamer City

The following pitchers are generally available in over 50 percent of fantasy leagues and have favorable match-ups this week:

American League

Thursday, August 25: Marco Gonzales vs. CLE

Gonzales has struggled lately, with an ERA that has increased by more than a half run over his last four starts, but Cleveland presents a great opportunity. The Guardians are the weakest hitting team in the AL vs. lefties with a .626 OPS.

Friday, August 26: Glenn Otto vs. DET

Given his erratic control, employing Otto is walking on the wild side. Still, he's produced good results in the last month (4.05 ERA, 1.26 WHIP) and faces the weakest lineup in baseball against right-handers (.586 OPS).

Friday, August 26: Mitch White vs. LAA

White has been a valuable fifth member of the Toronto rotation since coming over from LA, and faces a weak Angels lineup with a .691 OPS vs. right-handers. Even the pending return of Mike Trout shouldn't scare fantasy managers in this spot start opportunity.

National League

Friday, August 26: Paolo Espino vs. CIN

The control-artist is usually good for a decent outing, with only 15 walks in 81.1 innings this season, and Cincy's lineup is on life support after losing Joey Votto on top of Tyler Stephenson, Brandon Drury, and Tommy Pham.

Friday, August 26: Kyle Gibson vs. PIT

Gibson has been gifted with an easy recent schedule, getting the Pirates next week after facing the Nats, Marlins, and Reds recently. He will try to keep the quality starts going against the third worst lineup in MLB vs. right-handers.

Friday, August 26: Wade Miley @ MIL

Miley is on the comeback trail, with a possible return this weekend. That would line him up against the Brewers next weekend, who have a poor .659 OPS against left-handed pitching.

Total Games

American League

5: DET

6: BAL, BOS, CLE, HOU, KC, NYY, SEA, TEX, TOR

7: CHW, LAA, MIN, OAK, TB,

National League

5: ARI, SD, SF, WAS

6: ATL, COL, LAD, MIA, MIL, NYM, PIT,

7: CIN, PHI

8: CHC, STL

The Infirmary

Here's some injuries to prominent players from the last week, and other players to watch for in the coming week. You can get a full listing of injured players at NBCSports Edge's Injury Page .

Jo Adell: Day-to-day (thumb)

Anthony Bender: Placed on IL (elbow)

Charlie Blackmon: Day-to-day (hamstring)

Jeimer Candelario: Day-to-day (illness)

Carlos Carrasco: Out 3-4 weeks (oblique)

Harold Castro: Day-to-day (thumb)

Willi Castro: Day-to-day (wrist)

Aledmys Diaz: Placed on IL (groin)

Nathan Eovaldi: Status uncertain (neck)

Eduardo Escobar: Placed on IL (oblique)

Leury Garcia: Placed on IL (back)

Luis Garcia: Placed on IL (groin)

Luis Guillorme: Out 3-4 weeks (groin)

Ke'Bryan Hayes: Placed on IL (back)

Clay Holmes: Placed on IL (back)

Mitch Keller: Status uncertain (shoulder)

Corey Knebel: Placed on IL (lat)

Ramón Laureano: Placed on IL (oblique)

Tyler Mahle: Status uncertain (shoulder)

Brandon Marsh: Placed on IL (ankle)

Ketel Marte: Day-to-day (hamstring)

Jorge Polanco: Day-to-day (knee)

Antonio Senzatela: Status uncertain (knee)

Nick Senzel: Day-to-day (hamstring)

Joey Votto: Out for the season (shoulder)