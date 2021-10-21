Week 8 Picks: USC at ND, Oregon at UCLA, Locks of the Week

Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel
·1 min read

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde pick the biggest games of the week plus a lock against the spread in their year-long Race for the Case challenge. The guys pick USC at Notre Dame. Wake at Army, Oregon at UCLA and more. Create a BetMGM account and place your first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If your bet loses, you get your bet amount, up to $1,000, added back to your account in free bets. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOO to get started or use promo code YAHOO when making your first deposit.

