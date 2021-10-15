Week 6 Fantasy Preview: Trying to find healthy RBs

In this article:

Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don preview all 12 of Sunday’s NFL games and attempt to find healthy running backs that are worth starting on your fantasy team this week.

Other questions that are answered in this one include:

Should you trust Tua in London vs. JAX?

Should you start AJ Dillon this week?

How much value does David Johnson have?

Will Daniel Jones get even better with healthy receivers to throw to?

Is Christian McCaffrey going to play? Is Dalvin Cook?

Is Donald Parham the next breakout TE?

Who is the Patriots starting RB?

All of that plus a DFS preview of Sunday night’s game between the Seahawks and Steelers.

