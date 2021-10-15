Week 6 Fantasy Preview: Trying to find healthy RBs
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts
Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don preview all 12 of Sunday’s NFL games and attempt to find healthy running backs that are worth starting on your fantasy team this week.
Other questions that are answered in this one include:
Should you trust Tua in London vs. JAX?
Should you start AJ Dillon this week?
How much value does David Johnson have?
Will Daniel Jones get even better with healthy receivers to throw to?
Is Christian McCaffrey going to play? Is Dalvin Cook?
Is Donald Parham the next breakout TE?
Who is the Patriots starting RB?
All of that plus a DFS preview of Sunday night’s game between the Seahawks and Steelers.
Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy
Follow Andy @AndyBehrens
Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon
Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF
Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB
Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts