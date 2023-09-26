Week 5 Prep Football Top Performers for Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE COUNTY — Hillsdale County had just two prep football teams emerge victorious in their Week 5 matchups. Four of the eight schools in the County faced off against one-another for divisional wins and playoff points.

Week 5 Notebook: Notes and stats for each Week 5 prep football game

These are some of the student-athletes that had a major impact for their teams in their Week 5 matchups.

Will Thielen has double-digit tackles and two touchdowns for North Adams-Jerome

Camden-Frontier won 66-12 over North Adams-Jerome. It was a tough night offensively and defensively for the Rams, but junior Will Thielen had a standout effort offensively and defensively for his team.

It was one of the Ram's best nights offensively so far this season. Thielen had 128 rushing yards and scored both of the Rams' touchdowns. On defense, he added 14 total tackles.

His defensive effort was joined by James Johnson who had 10 total tackles.

Camden-Frontier O-Line paves way for big night against North Adams-Jerome

Camden-Frontier's 66-12 win over North Adams-Jerome gave the team their third win of the 2023 season. The win was in large part due to the massive night Camden-Frontier had on offense.

The Camden-Frontier offensive line paved the way for multiple running backs and helped the team earn a total of 444 rushing yards on the night. Starting for Camden-Frontier's offensive line this past Friday night was guards Brayden Miller and Devin Wolff and center Logan Allwardt.

Week 5 Featured Games: Pittsford and Camden-Frontier football win big ahead of their Week 6 showdown

Kaiden Conroy and Kayden Hanning make impact on offense and defense for Camden-Frontier

Two Camden-Frontier student-athletes had major impacts on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball for their team against North Adams-Jerome.

Kaiden Conroy had seven carries for 125 yards, two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions. Defensively, he had five tackles. Coach Rob Wickham said it was one of the best nights of rushing he has seen in his career from a student-athlete.

Kayden Hanning had three carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 30-yard touchdown reception. Hanning had a total of nine tackles, three for a loss and two sacks.

Stephen Petersen battles through injury for Hillsdale Football's Defense

Senior Stephen Petersen was limited on offense during their Week 5 contest against Ida, but the senior Hornet stepped up for the Hillsdale football defense and helped hold back the Bluestreaks on multiple drives.

Games of the Week: Hillsdale and Jonesville football suffer Week 5 defeats to conference opponents

Petersen had a final total of 29 tackles in the game, including 16 solo tackles. His defensive effort was added by Wyatt Wahtola with nine tackles, Wyatt Coshatt with eight tackles, Jace Lennox with seven tackles and an interception, and Hunter Wilson with seven tackles and a forced fumble.

Jace Lennox crosses 100 yards for the third time this season

In addition to his defensive effort, junior running back Jace Lennox had his third 100-yard rushing game of the season. He added 111 total rushing yards to his season stat sheet.

Aiding in the Hornet offensive effort was Miles Brown, who scored the team's lone touchdown on a 23-yard run.

Miguel Pedroza scores 5 touchdowns for Litchfield

Litchfield senior Miguel Pedroza spotlighted the offensive effort for the Terriers in their 91-36 loss to Colon in Week 5. The senior Terrier and former Player of the Week winner had two rushing touchdowns, three receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown, and two kick return touchdowns (173 total return yards).

Legend Gore leads defensive effort for Pittsford

Rivalry matchups are a difficult task for any prep football team. The Wildcats took care of business against the Waldron Spartans in Week 5 with a 54-8 victory.

Pittsford senior Legend Gore had 42 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Wildcat offense. He turned in a standout defensive performance as one of the leaders of the front seven. He tallied 11 total tackles while nearly leading the Wildcats to a shutout win.

Bryce Williams leads Pittsford secondary and receiving group

Another standout defensive performance for the Wildcats came from senior Bryce Williams. Williams was shaken up by an injury in Week 4 against the Wildcats, but the senior was healthy for their important Week 5 matchup.

He had five tackles and an interception against the Spartans. On offense, he led the receivers with 52 yards on three receptions and a touchdown.

Reading senior Colton Hoover makes impact as a leader on defense

Reading senior student-athlete Colton Hoover was one of the standout leaders that coach Rick Bailey credited for their efforts on Friday night against the Springport Spartans.

Hoover had five tackles and a big pass breakup for the Ranger defense.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Lukas Strine earns another large workload on offense and defense for Reading

Junior running back and linebacker Lukas Strine kept himself busy in the Rangers' final Big 8 matchup of the 2023 season. Strine had 13 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown. He added 12 tackles on defense to lead the team stat sheet.

Senior Tayshawn Bester had over 100-yards of total offense to help the Ranger offense on Friday night. He had one touchdown and two 2-point conversions to help Strine and his teammates.

Collin Williams continues to make an impact for Waldron football on offense and defense

It was a quiet night on offense and a challenging game for the Spartan defense against the undefeated Pittsford Wildcats.

Collin Williams had another standout effort on both sides of the ball for the Spartans. Williams hauled in four catches for 76 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to score the only touchdown of the night for Waldron.

Williams added 13 total tackles and one interception on defense.

For more sports, follow The Daily News Sports Account on X (formerly Twitter) and reporter Joe Flaherty on X

Story Suggestions: jflaherty@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Week 5 Football Top Performers