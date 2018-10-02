Week 5 Fantasy Receiver Rankings: Tyreek Hill in trouble against stout Jaguars?

After starting the fantasy season on fire, Kansas City Chiefs’ do-it-all wideout Tyreek Hill has fallen back to Earth his past couple of games, barely surpassing 50 receiving yards in the last two weeks.

Things don’t get any easier in Week 5, when the Chiefs face their first true defensive test against Jalen Ramsey and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags are allowing a paltry 183.3 passing yards a game this season. That will surely be put to the test against the Chiefs’ offensive juggernaut, but the outlook for Hill doesn’t look incredibly promising:

