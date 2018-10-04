Week 5 Fantasy Football Hub: One-stop shop for rankings, sleepers and more

Week 5 of the Yahoo Fantasy Football season is here, and while the game itself is an absolute blast, it can be tough to keep track of all the information at your fingertips. If you’re looking for a one-stop shop of all things fantasy, you’ve come to right place!

We’ve rounded up all the advice, predictions, and downright shenanigans our experts have come up with to help you get ready. All that content, all in one place — almost as sweet as this epic game-winning touchdown catch by Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis.

Looking for position-by-position rankings? We’ve got that. Trying to find that sleeper that will catch your opponent by surprise? We’ve got that, too. And if you want to catch the latest Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast, make sure to subscribe.

Don’t miss the last word in fantasy on Sunday mornings, with “Fantasy Football Live” kicking off at 11:30 a.m. ET. Our expert crew will dish out last-minute advice and react to breaking news to help you set your lineup.

We’ll keep adding to this right up until Sunday morning to get you the latest news and analysis.

So, without further ado, onto Week 4!

Positional Analysis

-Rankings: Position-by-Position | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Ks

-IDP Picks: Which defensive players are set to shine?

-Slot receivers: Is the middle of the field a fantasy wonderland?

Lineup Tips

-Booms, Busts, and Breakouts: Week 5 predictions

-September Lessons: How gamers should navigate the new NFL

-Busts: Who’s gonna blow it in Week 5?

-Sleepers: Kerryon to carry on against Green Bay?

-TNF: START JOSH GORDON!

-Week 5 Pickups: The Jaguars are calling



–Under-the-radar pickups and deep-league adds

-Daily Fantasy: Our experts reveal their optimal lineups

Coming Soon

-DFS: Breaking the tie on some close RB sit-start debates

-Injury wrap: Which players do you need to track this week?

-Sit-Start: Lineup advice for every Week 5 game

-Fantasy power rankings: Previewing every Week 5 game

…And a little more from Week 4:

–Bad beats: When making lineup choices goes terribly wrong