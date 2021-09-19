Week 2 NFL Inactives: Tracking who's in or out for your fantasy football team

In this article:

Compared to last Sunday, when there were multiple surprise inactives in Week 1, nothing this morning should leave fantasy managers scrambling.

Here are the active and inactive notables as of 11:45 a.m. ET on Sunday for Week 2.

Quarterbacks

No injuries of note

Running backs

Raiders' Josh Jacobs (OUT with toe, ankle injuries)

Raiders' Peyton Barber (active and expected to see work with Josh Jacobs out)

49ers' Trey Sermon (active after being a healthy scratch in Week 1)

Bills' Zack Moss (active after being a healthy scratch in Week 1)

Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson (INACTIVE)

Seahawks' Rashaad Penny (expected to sit with a calf injury)

Receivers

Browns' Odell Beckham (OUT as he continues to recover from last season's knee injury)

Dolphins' Will Fuller (OUT for personal reasons)

Lions' Tyrell Williams (OUT with a concussion)

Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. (active)

Colts' Parris Campbell (OUT with an abdomen injury)

Jets' Jamison Crowder (OUT with a groin injury)

Bears' Darnell Mooney (active)

Bills' Gabriel Davis (active)

Broncos' Jerry Jeudy (On IR with an ankle injury)

Michael Gallup (On IR with a calf injury)

Tight ends

Steelers' Eric Ebron (active)

Eagles' Zach Ertz (active)