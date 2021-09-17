Week 2 DFS Preview: Bargain QBs, WRs and RBs

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

We are back on this 2nd Saturday edition of Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast! Matt Harmon teams up with TJ Hernandez from 4for4 Football to break down the DFS action this week. Can Baker Mayfield find the end zone against the Texans?

At the running back position, Matt and TJ were shocked at the 2nd-most expensive player on the board…they also throw a couple of sneaky-good backs to take your lineup to the next level.

The guys also dive into the wideouts, flex and defense positions. TJ has a pick at defense that may surprise you…

