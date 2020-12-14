Week 14 Recap: Buffalo establishes itself as Kansas City's true challenger

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

With only three weeks to go before the end of the regular season, the post-season contenders are coming into focus. Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson kick off their Sunday night recap podcast breaking down the Buffalo Bills’ decisive win over the skidding Pittsburgh Steelers who were undefeated just seven days ago but suddenly have two marks in the loss column.

Terez & Charles also discuss what the trade market might look like for Carson Wentz after Jalen Hurts won his first start for the Philadelphia Eagles, why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still look shaky despite their win, the defensive dominance of the Washington Football team as well as the rest of the games from Week 14.

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Follow Terez @TerezPaylor

Tag your questions for the guys on Twitter with #YahooNFLPodcast

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts